Hulu New Releases, November 2020: What’s Coming & Going

Hulu is kicking the month of November 2020 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform! For fans of the Hulu programming, there is great news with plenty of new content and Hulu original films coming to the streaming service.

What can you expect to see throughout the month?

Check out everything coming and going from Hulu in November 2020.

Everything Coming To Hulu In November 2020

Nov. 1

Ayesha’s Home Kitchen: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (Food Network)

Best Baker in America: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (Food Network)

Christmas Cookie Challenge: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Flip or Flop Fort Worth: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Giada’s Holiday Handbook: Complete Seasons 1-4 (Food Network)

Holiday Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1-5 (Food Network)

Holiday Gingerbread Showdown: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Kids Halloween Baking Championship Special (Food Network)

Macy’s Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular Special (Food Network)

Malaysia Kitchen: Special (Cooking Channel)

Rick & Morty: Complete Season 4 (Adult Swim)

Skins: Complete Series (All3Media)

Tia Mowry at Home: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Cooking Channel)

Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

12 Rounds (2009)

3 Ninjas (1992)

A Christmas Solo (2017)

A Nanny For Christmas (2010)

A View to a Kill (1985)

Alien Nation (1988)

Antwone Fisher (2002)

Article 99 (1992)

Beerfest (2006)

Big Daddy (1999)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

The Bourne Identity (2002)

The Bourne Supremacy (2004)

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

Breathless (1983)

Bringing Down The House (2003)

Broadcast News (1987)

Children of The Corn (2009)

Christmas in Compton (2012)

Christmas in Vermont (2016)

Christmas on Holly Lane (2018)

The Christmas Tale (2005)

Crimson Tide (1995)

Dead Presidents (1995)

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

The Dog Who Saved Christmas (2009)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

Firewalker (1986)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Foxfire (1996)

From Russia with Love (1964)

Fun in Acapulco (1963)

The Horse Whisperer (1998)

Hud (1963)

I Heart Huckabees (2003)

I Spy (2002)

Johnny Mnemonic (1995)

Jumping the Broom (2011)

The Kingdom of Heaven (2005)

Kiss the Girls (1997)

Knocked Up (2007)

The Last Waltz (1978)

License to Kill (1989)

Little Giants (1994)

Live and Let Die (1973)

The Living Daylights (1987)

Lord of War (2005)

Lost in Space (1998)

Love Hurts (1990)

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

Maverick (1994)

Moonraker (1979)

Mr. Majestyk (1974)

Much Ado About Nothing (1993)

The Net (1995)

Next Day Air (2009)

Octopussy (1983)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Once Upon a Time at Christmas (2017)

Pacific Heights (1990)

Paws P.I. (2018)

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2009)

Platoon (1986)

The Prestige (2006)

Ronin (1998)

School Dance (2014)

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Spy Next Door (2010)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

The Taking of Pelham 1, 2, 3 (2009)

Thunderball (1965)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Universal Soldier (1992)

W. (2008)

Wanted (2008)

The Waterboy (1998)

Wetlands (2019)

Wild Hogs (2007)

Wild Things (1998)

Working Girl (198)

The World Is Not Enough (1999)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

Nov. 3

The Good Doctor: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Complete Season 12 (Bravo)

General Commander (2019)

The Assault (2019)

Nov. 4

Blue Story (2020)

Nov. 5

Braking for Whales

Nov. 6

Killing Eve: Complete Season 3

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 10 (Bravo)

Nov. 9

The Mighty Ones — Hulu Family

Power: Season 6A (Starz)

The Nice Guys (2016)

Nov. 10

A Teacher — FX on Hulu

Vik the Viking (2020)

Nov. 11

Eater’s Guide to the World — Hulu Original

The Girl Next Door (2005)

Tonight You’re Mine (2012)

Nov. 12

Chicago Fire: Season 9 Premiere (NBC)

Chicago Med: Season 6 Premiere (NBC)

Chicago P.D.: Season 8 Premiere (NBC)

Man who Invented Christmas (2017)

Nov. 13

I Am Greta — Hulu Original Film

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17 Premiere (ABC)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 22 Premiere (NBC)

Station 19: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)

Sputnik (2020)

Nov. 14

The Dictator (2012)

Nov. 15

12 Pups of Christmas (2019)

A Christmas Movie Christmas (2019)

A Nice Girl Like You (2020)

Cartel Land (2015)

Christmas Crush (2019)

Nov. 16

Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss (2018)

Nov. 17

Soul Surfer (2011)

Nov. 18

No Man’s Land — Hulu Original

Big Sky: Series Premiere (ABC)

Body Cam (2020)

McQueen (2018)

Nov. 19

For Life: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Amulet (2020)

Nov. 20

Animaniacs — Hulu Family

Run — Hulu Original

A Million Little Things: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

Tesla

Nov. 21

Black Narcissus: Series Premiere (FX)

My Hero Academia: Season 4, Episodes 77-88 (Funimation)

Nov. 25

Happiest Season — Hulu Original Film

Nov. 26

Bombshell

Nov. 27

Centigrade (2020)

Nov. 29

The Big Ugly (2020)

What’s leaving Nov. 30

Absolute Power (1997)

Anywhere But Here (1999)

Bad Girls from Mars (1991)

The Bank Job (2008)

Because I Said So (2007)

Blade (1998)

Blade 2 (2002)

Broken Lizard’s Club Dread (2004)

Call Me (1988)

Casino Royale (2006)

The Cold Light of Day (2012)

Company Business (1991)

The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

Demolition Man (1993)

Evil Dead II (1987)

Extreme Justice (1993)

Fallen (1998)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (2004)

The Hurt Locker (2009)

Jessabelle (2014)

Julia (1977)

Killers (2010)

The Last Boy Scout (1991)

Notorious (2009)

The Omen (2006)

Outbreak (1995)

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure (1985)

Quantum of Solace (2008)

Reasonable Doubt (2014)

Religulous (2008)

Snakes On A Plane (2006)

Stanley & Iris (1990)

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls (2007)

Up in the Air (2009)

The Weight of Water (2002)

The Woods (2006)

You Don’t Mess With the Zohan (2008)