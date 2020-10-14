Kanye West Uses Joaquin Buckley KO Highlight to Promote New Song

Joaquin Buckley reached unprecedented viral fame over the weekend thanks to his ridiculous knockout of Imapa Kasanganay at UFC on ESPN+ 37.

The knockout has been considered one of the most impressive in UFC history and it even caught the attention of Kanye West.

As the video continued to spread like wildfire on social media, Kanye used the highlight video as an opportunity to release a new song.

“THE WHOLE TEAM IS SO ENERGIZED THAT I HAD TO RELEASE THEME MUSIC NAH NAH NAH,” Kanye wrote.

The video features Buckley’s knockout — which earned him a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus — along with a clip from the Obi-Wan Kenobi vs. Anakin Skywalker duel in Star Wars, Episode III: Revenge of the Sith.

You can check out the new song below.

THE WHOLE TEAM IS SO ENERGIZED THAT I HAD TO RELEASE THEME MUSIC NAH NAH NAH pic.twitter.com/p3NhTV11cN — ye (@kanyewest) October 14, 2020

If you missed out on the event over the weekend, you can check out the full UFC on ESPN+ 37 results below.

Cory Sandhagen def. Marlon Moraes via TKO (spinning wheel kick) – Round 2, 1:03

Edson Barboza def. Makwan Amirkhani via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27 29-28)

Marcin Tybura def. Ben Rothwell via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)

Dricus Du Plessis def. Markus Perez via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 3:22

Tom Aspinall def. Alan Baudot via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 1:35

Ilia Topuria def. Youssef Zalal via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Tom Breese def. K.B. Bhullar via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 1:42

Chris Daukaus def. Rodrigo Nascimento via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 0:45

Joaquin Buckley def. Impa Kasanganay via knockout (spinning back kick to the face)

Tony Kelley def. Ali Alqaisi via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Giga Chikadze def. Omar Morales via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Tracy Cortez def. Stephanie Egger via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Tagir Ulanbekov def. Bruno Silva via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)