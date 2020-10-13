Super Bowl 55 Betting Odds: Updated Odds & Favorites After Week 5

We never knew whether the football season would come, but it is finally here despite the coronavirus pandemic as we continue to search for any type of certainty. Now, we prepare to enter Week 5.

Ahead of the upcoming week, oddsmakers shared their thoughts on the updated landscape of the week with one slate of games officially in the books. The Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, two of the league’s top teams from a year ago, are favored to bring home the Lombardi Trophy.

Leading the way in the NFC is the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers.

Where does your favorite team sit in the eyes of the oddsmakers following Week 4 of the regular season?

A full look at the odds for Super Bowl 55 can be seen below, via BetOnline (www.BetOnline.ag).

Super Bowl 55 Betting Odds – Week 5

10/6/20 Current (10/13/2020)

Kansas City Chiefs 7/2 4/1

Baltimore Ravens 6/1 5/1

Seattle Seahawks 15/2 15/2

Green Bay Packers 17/2 10/1

New Orleans Saints 14/1 10/1

Buffalo Bills 14/1 14/1

Los Angeles Rams 20/1 16/1

Pittsburgh Steelers 22/1 16/1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12/1 16/1

Cleveland Browns 40/1 33/1

Indianapolis Colts 25/1 33/1

New England Patriots 35/1 33/1

Dallas Cowboys 28/1 40/1

San Francisco 49ers 25/1 40/1

Tennessee Titans 33/1 40/1

Arizona Cardinals 60/1 50/1

Chicago Bears 50/1 50/1

Las Vegas Raiders 80/1 50/1

Carolina Panthers 150/1 66/1

Philadelphia Eagles 50/1 66/1

Minnesota Vikings 80/1 100/1

Houston Texans 250/1 125/1

Los Angeles Chargers 150/1 150/1

Detroit Lions 150/1 200/1

Miami Dolphins 500/1 200/1

Denver Broncos 300/1 300/1

Atlanta Falcons 150/1 500/1

Cincinnati Bengals 200/1 500/1

Jacksonville Jaguars 300/1 500/1

Washington Football Team 500/1 500/1

New York Giants 500/1 1000/1

New York Jets 2000/1 2000/1