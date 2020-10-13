Super Bowl 55 Betting Odds: Updated Odds & Favorites After Week 5

We never knew whether the football season would come, but it is finally here despite the coronavirus pandemic as we continue to search for any type of certainty. Now, we prepare to enter Week 5.

Ahead of the upcoming week, oddsmakers shared their thoughts on the updated landscape of the week with one slate of games officially in the books. The Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, two of the league’s top teams from a year ago, are favored to bring home the Lombardi Trophy.

Leading the way in the NFC is the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers.

Where does your favorite team sit in the eyes of the oddsmakers following Week 4 of the regular season?

A full look at the odds for Super Bowl 55 can be seen below, via BetOnline (www.BetOnline.ag).

Super Bowl 55 Betting Odds – Week 5

                                                  10/6/20             Current (10/13/2020)        

Kansas City Chiefs                                7/2                    4/1

Baltimore Ravens                                  6/1                    5/1

Seattle Seahawks                                  15/2                  15/2

Green Bay Packers                               17/2                  10/1

New Orleans Saints                               14/1                  10/1

Buffalo Bills                                          14/1                  14/1

Los Angeles Rams                                20/1                  16/1

Pittsburgh Steelers                                22/1                  16/1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers                         12/1                  16/1

Cleveland Browns                                 40/1                  33/1

Indianapolis Colts                                  25/1                  33/1

New England Patriots                            35/1                  33/1

Dallas Cowboys                                    28/1                  40/1

San Francisco 49ers                              25/1                  40/1

Tennessee Titans                                  33/1                  40/1

Arizona Cardinals                                  60/1                  50/1

Chicago Bears                                      50/1                  50/1

Las Vegas Raiders                                80/1                  50/1

Carolina Panthers                                  150/1                66/1

Philadelphia Eagles                               50/1                  66/1

Minnesota Vikings                                 80/1                  100/1

Houston Texans                                    250/1                125/1

Los Angeles Chargers                            150/1                150/1

Detroit Lions                                         150/1                200/1

Miami Dolphins                                     500/1                200/1

Denver Broncos                                    300/1                300/1

Atlanta Falcons                                     150/1                500/1

Cincinnati Bengals                                 200/1                500/1

Jacksonville Jaguars                             300/1                500/1

Washington Football Team                     500/1                500/1

New York Giants                                   500/1                1000/1

New York Jets                                       2000/1              2000/1

