UFC 253 Weigh-in Results: Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to pay-per-view this weekend with a loaded fight card featuring two title fights at UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

In the main event of the night, Israel Adesanya puts his middleweight championship on the line against Paulo Costa. In the co-main event, Dominick Reyes takes on Jan Blachowicz for the vacant light heavyweight championship.

Other bouts on the main card include Kai Kara-France vs. Brandon Royval at flyweight, Sijara Eubanks vs. Ketlen Vieira at bantamweight, and the pay-per-view opener between Hakeem Dawodu and Zubaira Tukhugov at featherweight.

Ahead of Saturday night’s event, all of the fighters had to step onto the scale for the official weigh-ins.

Did your favorite fighter hit their mark?

A full look at the UFC 253 weigh-in results can be seen below.

UFC 253 Weigh-in Results

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10:00 p.m. ET)

Champ Israel Adesanya (184) vs. Paulo Costa (185) – for middleweight title

Jan Blachowicz (205) vs. Dominick Reyes (205) – for vacant light heavyweight title

Kai Kara-France (126) vs. Brandon Royval (126)

Sijara Eubanks (136) vs. Ketlen Vieira (136)

Hakeem Dawodu (145) vs. Zubaira Tukhugov (150)*

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN2, ESPN+, 8:00 p.m. ET)

Alex da Silva (156) vs. Brad Riddell (156)

Jake Matthews (170) vs. Diego Sanchez (170)

Ludovit Klein (150)** vs. Shane Young (146)

Aleksa Camur (206) vs. William Knight (205)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN2, ESPN+, 7:00 p.m. ET)

Juan Espino (255) vs. Jeff Hughes (258)

Khadis Ibragimov () vs. Danilo Marques (206)

*Tukhugov missed the featherweight limit by 4 pounds. If Hakeem Dawodu agrees to the fight at a catchweight, Tukhugov will be fined a percentage of his purse.

**Klein missed the featherweight limit by 4 pounds.

UFC 253: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa

Date: Saturday, September 26

Location: YAS Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+