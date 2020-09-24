Who should American soccer fans follow in this season’s UEFA Champions League?

The UEFA Champions’ League is the absolute pinnacle of club soccer from around the world, featuring the leading European teams and the best players on the planet.

With no American club sides involved, it can make it difficult for fans from the USA to decide who they should be backing. However, as in the World Cup 2018 when the USA failed to qualify, there are plenty of good reasons to lend your support to various teams.

The reality is that the USA is well represented by players at several of the leading European clubs in this season’s Champions’ League.

Let’s start with the defending champions Bayern Munich, where 20-year-old central defender Colin Richards is already on the periphery of the starting XI. Bayern is currently seen as joint favorites with the bookies for this year’s Champions’ League at +450 (5.50) with bet365.

The good news is that when opening a new account with an online bookmaker, there are invariably welcome offers on all sports that enable customers to have a free bet. This applies to a futures bet on the Champions’ League should you wish to back your chosen team for glory.

Joining the Germans as favorites to win the trophy are England’s Manchester City, who can be backed at +450 (5.50) with BetVictor. Although unlikely to be a first-choice selection, goalkeeper Zack Steffen should feature regularly on the bench for City.

Juventus are priced up at +1700 (18.0) with 888sport and, alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, the Italians can now call upon USA midfielder Weston McKennie following his summer acquisition from Germany’s Schalke.

Next up is Christian Pulisic, who has already made a huge impression at Chelsea and should be a key player for the Blues over the coming season. Chelsea is available at best odds of +2500 (26.0) with bet365.

Another strong German challenger is Borussia Dortmund, for whom 17-year-old American player Giovanni Reyna has already featured on quite a few occasions. Dortmund has a young team that plays attractive soccer and can boast a large neutral following. Should you wish to do likewise, they can be backed at +3300 (34.0) with William Hill to win the Champions’ League this season.

RB Leipzig reached the semi-final stage of last season’s tournament and are +8000 (81.0) with 888sport to win the trophy this season. The Germans feature 21 year-old midfielder Tyler Adams in their squad.

Ajax Amsterdam are always renowned for their attractive football and ability to develop young players. One of their most sought after youngsters at present is the 19 year-old American right-back, Sergino Dest. Ajax are +12500 (126.0) with the Betfair Sportsbook.

In addition to these players there is also Jesse Marsch, who is head coach at Austria’s Red Bull Salzburg. They can be backed at +10000 (101.0) with Betway, although they still need to navigate a play-off before reaching the group stage.