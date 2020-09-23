UFC 253: Adesanya vs Costa – Video Preview & Breakdown

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to pay-per-view this weekend with UFC 253 at Fight Island on YAS Island in Abu Dhabi.
In the main event of the night, Israel Adesanya puts his middleweight championship on the line against Paulo Costa. In the co-main event, Dominick Reyes takes on Jan Blachowicz for the vacant light heavyweight championship.
Ahead of the highly-anticipated pay-per-view event, UFC commentators John Gooden and Dan Hardy took the time to provide a tactical analysis of the contest with the tale of the tape and by taking an in-depth look at the highlights and careers of both fighters.
You can check out the full breakdown from UFC 253: Inside the Octagon below.
UFC 253: Inside the Octagon– Full Episode
In this episode, John and Dan preview the UFC 253 main event, as Israel Adesanya takes on rising star, Paulo Costa for the middleweight title. With both men unbeaten in MMA, someone’s ‘0’ has got to go, as this rivalry finally comes to head in the UFC’s return to Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, on September 26th.
UFC 253: Fight Time & Viewing Details
Event: UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa
Date: Saturday, September 26
Location: YAS Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+
UFC 253 Fight Card
Main Card
- Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa
- Dominick Reyes vs. Jan Blachowicz
- Kai Kara-France vs. Brandon Royval
- Ketlen Vieira vs. Sijara Eubanks
- Hakeem Dawodu vs. Zubaira Tukhugov
Preliminary Card
- Brad Riddell vs. Alex Da Silva
- Diego Sanchez vs. Jake Matthews
- Ludovit Klein vs. Shane Young
- Aleksa Camur vs. William Knight
- Juan Espino vs. Jeff Hughes
- Khadis Ibragimov vs. Danilo Marques