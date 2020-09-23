UFC 253: Adesanya vs Costa – Video Preview & Breakdown

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to pay-per-view this weekend with UFC 253 at Fight Island on YAS Island in Abu Dhabi.

In the main event of the night, Israel Adesanya puts his middleweight championship on the line against Paulo Costa. In the co-main event, Dominick Reyes takes on Jan Blachowicz for the vacant light heavyweight championship.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated pay-per-view event, UFC commentators John Gooden and Dan Hardy took the time to provide a tactical analysis of the contest with the tale of the tape and by taking an in-depth look at the highlights and careers of both fighters.

You can check out the full breakdown from UFC 253: Inside the Octagon below.

UFC 253: Inside the Octagon– Full Episode

In this episode, John and Dan preview the UFC 253 main event, as Israel Adesanya takes on rising star, Paulo Costa for the middleweight title. With both men unbeaten in MMA, someone’s ‘0’ has got to go, as this rivalry finally comes to head in the UFC’s return to Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, on September 26th.

UFC 253: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa

Date: Saturday, September 26

Location: YAS Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+

UFC 253 Fight Card

Main Card

Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa

Dominick Reyes vs. Jan Blachowicz

Kai Kara-France vs. Brandon Royval

Ketlen Vieira vs. Sijara Eubanks

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Zubaira Tukhugov

Preliminary Card

Brad Riddell vs. Alex Da Silva

Diego Sanchez vs. Jake Matthews

Ludovit Klein vs. Shane Young

Aleksa Camur vs. William Knight

Juan Espino vs. Jeff Hughes

Khadis Ibragimov vs. Danilo Marques