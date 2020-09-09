Conor McGregor may not be ready to make his return to mixed martial arts, but he will be providing his friends with some entertainment with the help of Snapchat. The social media app released a trailer for an upcoming docuseries focused on the former UFC champion.

Snapchat revealed the trailer for Conor McGregor Vs the World which shows footage from his pre-UFC days and his meteoric rise to the top of the sports world.

The docuseries will feature interviews with those close to McGregor like professional boxer Jamie Kavanagh, MMA fighter Dave Hill, former MMA reporter Jack Encarnacao, eSports journalist Jourdan Kerl, and Floyd Mayweather‘s bodyguard Ray Sadeghi, according to Complex — which will produce the eight-episode docuseries.

Conor McGregor Vs the World will officially premiere on Snapchat on Saturday, September 12.

You can check out the trailer below:

McGregor last appeared in the UFC back at UFC 246 in January when he dismantled Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds after 15 months away from the sport. He then announced his retirement four months later on June 6. He said that the sport no longer excites him.

“The game just does not excite me, and that’s that,” McGregor said. “All this waiting around. There’s nothing happening. I’m going through opponent options, and there’s nothing really there at the minute. There’s nothing that’s exciting me. There’s just no buzz for me.”

Whether we actually see McGregor fight again remains to be seen, but Kavanagh’s comments echo those made by UFC president Dana White recently.

“No (contact with McGregor). Conor McGregor is retired,” White told toESPN’s Brett Okamo.

So, now, we wait.