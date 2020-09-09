Travis Scott McDonald’s Employee Merch Reselling For Hundreds of Dollars

This week, the unexpected collaboration between Travis Scott and McDonald’s officially began. The special promotion includes Travis Scott themed items on the menu, along with special employee merchandise that employees behind the counter and in the kitchen will be wearing.

Naturally, the Travis Scott McDonald’s merch began reselling online shortly after it dropped.

According to XXL, the special t-shirts — which feature the McDonald’s and Cactus Jack logos — are selling for as high as $450 in some listings on eBay.

Other shirts have prices that range between $11.99 to $250.

Travis Scott & McDonald’s have merch dropping with the new Travis Scott meal. Which one are you looking forward to the most? 🍔 or 👕 pic.twitter.com/LciwBldgxK — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) September 8, 2020

As part of the promotion, the “Travis Scott meal” will be added to menus. But what does the meal consist of? The Travis Scott meal will include a Quarter Pounder with Cheese, bacon and lettuce, medium fries with BBQ sauce, and a medium Sprite.

“From his impossible-to-get Nike sneaker line, to a cereal collab with General Mills that sold out in 30 seconds, to a record-setting virtual concert series inside Fortnite, Travis Scott is the definition of big in culture,” a memo from McDonald’s read leading up to the promotion “Beyond this, he is a true fan of McDonald’s and our craveable, iconic food. He will resonate and spark excitement with our youthful multicultural customers, and has a few surprises to delight our crew and ensure they are part of the excitement.”

The promotion will run through September 21.

