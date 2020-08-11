UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3 – Video Preview & Breakdown

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is back on pay-per-view this weekend with the heavyweight title on the line at UFC 252. The event is set to take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the main event of the night, Stipe Miocic will defend the heavyweight championship against former titleholder Daniel Cormier in a highly-anticipated trilogy bout.

In the co-main event of the night, promising up-and-comer Sean O’Malley returns to action against Marlon Vera. The main card will also feature Junior Dos Santos vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik, John Dodson vs. Merab Dvalishvili, and the pay-per-view opener between Magomed Ankalaev and Ion Cutelaba.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated pay-per-view event, UFC commentators John Gooden and Dan Hardy took the time to provide a tactical analysis of the contest with the tale of the tape and by taking an in-depth look at the highlights and careers of both fighters.

You can check out the full breakdown from UFC 252: Inside the Octagon below.

UFC 252: Inside the Octagon– Full Episode

In this episode John Gooden and Dan Hardy preview the UFC 252 rubber match main event as heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier clash for the third time on Saturday, August 15.

UFC 252 Fight Card

MAIN CARD

Champion Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier (for heavyweight title)

Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera

Junior Dos Santos vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

John Dodson vs Merab Dvalishvili

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba

PRELIMINARY CARD

Livinha Souza vs. Ashley Yoder

Jim Miller vs Vinc Pichel

Felice Herrig vs. Virna Jandiroba

Herbert Burns vs Daniel Pineda

TJ Brown vs Danny Chavez

Chris Daukaus vs Parker Porter