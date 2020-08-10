The UFC returns to pay-per-view this weekend with UFC 252 featuring the heavyweight championship trilogy between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier.

Ahead of Saturday night’s pay-per-view, the UFC released the UFC 252: Countdown episode which gives an all-access look at the fighters as they go through their fight camps and prepare for the biggest bouts of their lives. From last-minute training to a look at their everyday life, UFC 252: Countdown gives fans a look behind-the-scenes at what it takes to make a world-class fighter.

How can you tune in to see how fighters are training leading up to fight week?

You can check out the full episode of UFC 252: Countdown below along with the full fight card for Saturday’s pay-per-view.

UFC 252 Countdown – Full Episode

UFC 252 Fight Card

MAIN CARD

Champion Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier (for heavyweight title)

Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera

Junior Dos Santos vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

John Dodson vs Merab Dvalishvili

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba

PRELIMINARY CARD

Livinha Souza vs. Ashley Yoder

Jim Miller vs Vinc Pichel

Felice Herrig vs. Virna Jandiroba

Herbert Burns vs Daniel Pineda

TJ Brown vs Danny Chavez

Chris Daukaus vs Parker Porter