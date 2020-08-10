WATCH: UFC 252 Countdown Full Episode – Miocic vs Cormier 3

|

The UFC returns to pay-per-view this weekend with UFC 252 featuring the heavyweight championship trilogy between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier.

Ahead of Saturday night’s pay-per-view, the UFC released the UFC 252: Countdown episode which gives an all-access look at the fighters as they go through their fight camps and prepare for the biggest bouts of their lives. From last-minute training to a look at their everyday life, UFC 252: Countdown gives fans a look behind-the-scenes at what it takes to make a world-class fighter.

How can you tune in to see how fighters are training leading up to fight week?

You can check out the full episode of UFC 252: Countdown below along with the full fight card for Saturday’s pay-per-view.

UFC 252 Countdown – Full Episode

UFC 252 Fight Card

MAIN CARD

  • Champion Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier (for heavyweight title)
  • Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera
  • Junior Dos Santos vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
  • John Dodson vs Merab Dvalishvili
  • Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba

PRELIMINARY CARD

  • Livinha Souza vs. Ashley Yoder
  • Jim Miller vs Vinc Pichel
  • Felice Herrig vs. Virna Jandiroba
  • Herbert Burns vs Daniel Pineda
  • TJ Brown vs Danny Chavez
  • Chris Daukaus vs Parker Porter
Celtics vs Raptors Live Stream: How to Watch NBA Online
Read More:
SportsMMA,UFC
  • 10678531520930918