The UFC returns to pay-per-view this weekend with UFC 252 featuring the heavyweight championship trilogy between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier.
Ahead of Saturday night’s pay-per-view, the UFC released the UFC 252: Countdown episode which gives an all-access look at the fighters as they go through their fight camps and prepare for the biggest bouts of their lives. From last-minute training to a look at their everyday life, UFC 252: Countdown gives fans a look behind-the-scenes at what it takes to make a world-class fighter.
How can you tune in to see how fighters are training leading up to fight week?
You can check out the full episode of UFC 252: Countdown below along with the full fight card for Saturday’s pay-per-view.
UFC 252 Countdown – Full Episode
UFC 252 Fight Card
MAIN CARD
- Champion Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier (for heavyweight title)
- Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera
- Junior Dos Santos vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
- John Dodson vs Merab Dvalishvili
- Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba
PRELIMINARY CARD
- Livinha Souza vs. Ashley Yoder
- Jim Miller vs Vinc Pichel
- Felice Herrig vs. Virna Jandiroba
- Herbert Burns vs Daniel Pineda
- TJ Brown vs Danny Chavez
- Chris Daukaus vs Parker Porter