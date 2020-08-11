UFC 252 Embedded Videos: Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier 3

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to pay-per-view this weekend with UFC 252 live at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event of the night, Stipe Miocic will defend the heavyweight championship against former titleholder Daniel Cormier in a highly-anticipated trilogy bout.

In the co-main event of the night, promising up-and-comer Sean O’Malley returns to action against Marlon Vera.

The main card will also feature Junior Dos Santos vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik, John Dodson vs. Merab Dvalishvili, and the pay-per-view opener between Magomed Ankalaev and Ion Cutelaba.

Ahead of this weekend’s event, the UFC uploaded its behind-the-scenes YouTube series “UFC Embedded” to give you an up-close look at what the fighters go through on fight week as they make their final preparations for Saturday night.

How can you tune in to see how fighters are training leading up to fight week?

Below is all of the information you will need leading up to the fight, including every episode of UFC 252 Embedded.

UFC 252 Embedded: Episode 1

Daniel Cormier trains in the swimming pool, practices his golf swing and watches UFC with his family. Sean O’Malley works hard and games hard. Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic shows off his man cave ahead of his rubber match against Cormier.

UFC 252 Fight Card

MAIN CARD

Champion Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier (for heavyweight title)

Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera

Junior Dos Santos vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

John Dodson vs Merab Dvalishvili

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba

PRELIMINARY CARD

Livinha Souza vs. Ashley Yoder

Jim Miller vs Vinc Pichel

Felice Herrig vs. Virna Jandiroba

Herbert Burns vs Daniel Pineda

TJ Brown vs Danny Chavez

Chris Daukaus vs Parker Porter