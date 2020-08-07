WATCH: Juice WRLD & The Weeknd ‘Smile’ Music Video & Lyrics

Another Juice WRLD posthumous collaboration is here. On Friday, August 7, the track “Smile” featuring The Weeknd was released on all major streaming platforms. The release of the single comes shortly after the posthumous album Legends Never Die.

Juice WRLD’s first posthumous project landed at No. 1 on the Billboard charts for three weeks.

Juice WRLD passed away at age 21 on Sunday, December 8, 2019, after suffering seizures at Chicago’s Midway Airport in the early hours of the morning. Juice WRLD was transported to the local hospital before ultimately being declared dead. Juice WRLD had arrived in Chicago after taking a private jet from Los Angeles.

According to the report, Juice had taken “several unknown pills” before landing in Chicago and suffering his seizures. Members of the rapper’s team reportedly revealed the information to law enforcement. There was also a bottle of codeine cough syrup that was found. It was later reported in an official autopsy that Juice had toxic levels of oxycodone and codeine in his system at the time of his death.

You can check out the video and official lyrics below.

Juice WRLD & The Weeknd ‘Smile’ Official Lyric Video

[Chorus: Juice WRLD]

I’d do anything in my power to see you just smile

I want you to prosper and come proper

Even if that means I ain’t by your side

I’d do anything in my power to see you just smile

I want you to prosper and come proper

Even if that means I ain’t by your side

[Verse 1: Juice WRLD]

Devil on my shoulder tellin’ me I’ll die soon

I don’t really want that to impact you

But I don’t know, maybe I’m just paranoid

I just want the best for you, I just want what’s left of you

Oh, you tell me that you’re sad inside

I’m sad that I can’t satisfy

Yeah, I pray that I get it right this time

Maybe we’ll be alright

Oh, you tell me that you’re sad inside

I’m sad that I can’t satisfy

Yeah, I pray that I get it right this time

Maybe we’ll be alright

[Chorus: Juice WRLD]

I’d do anything in my power to see you just smile

I want you to prosper and come proper

Even if that means I ain’t by your side

I’d do anything in my power to see you just smile

I want you to prosper and come proper

Even if that means I ain’t by your side

[Verse 2: The Weeknd]

Oh yeah

I just wanna see you smile (You smile)

Don’t cry (Don’t cry)

Even though it means I gotta let you go (You go)

Dependent on ya, gotta learn to be alone (‘Lone)

‘Cause I’m so desensitized

When our skin is touching (Yeah), I need drugs to love you (Yeah)

You want so much more from me, but I can only fuck you (You)

I spent every day right beside you (‘Side you), ‘side you (‘Side you)

A hundred pics of me on your phone

Now you’re someone that I used to know

At this point, we playin’ with fire (Fire), fire (Fire)

You don’t wanna see what’s in my phone

It’s just gonna hurt you more (More)

[Chorus: Juice WRLD & The Weeknd]

I’d do anything in my power to see you just smile (Oh yeah)

I want you to prosper and come proper

Even if that means I ain’t by your side (Oh, oh)

I’d do anything in my power (My power) to see you just smile

I want you to prosper and come proper

Even if that means I ain’t by your side