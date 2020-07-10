LISTEN: Juice WRLD ‘Legends Never Die’ Stream & Download: New Album

Juice WRLD’s highly-anticipated posthumous album Legends Never Die has officially dropped. On Friday, July 10, the 21-track project released on all major streaming platforms.

It is the follow-up to Juice WRLD’s second studio album Death Race For Love which dropped in 2019 before Juice WRLD passed away from an accidental drug overdose at 21 on December 8, 2019.

“This Friday, we will be honoring the life and art of Juice WRLD by releasing his album Legends Never Die,” his family said in a statement. “We feel that this collection of songs best represents the music Juice was in the process of creating.

“The album shines a light on the collaborators that meant so much to Juice and deeply impacted his musical process. Juice dedicated his music to his fans and, now more than ever, we hope this album brings some reprieve to everyone during these unsettling times. Please join us in celebrating Juice’s life by enjoying this album. Juice’s legacy will live forever; LEGENDS NEVER DIE!”

Over the past few months we have heard posthumous releases from the rapper like the single “Righteous” and his collaboration with Trippie Redd, “Tell Me U Luv Me.” Juice WRLD was also featured on the remix of “Suicidal” with YNW Melly and dropped a verse on the Anuel AA and Rvssian song “No Me Ame.” Most recently, a collaboration with Marshmello, “Come & Go”, dropped just 24 hours ahead of the album’s release.

All of the information you need to listen to the album can be seen below.

Juice WRLD ‘Legends Never Die’ Details

Album: ‘Legends Never Die’

Artist: Juice WRLD

Genre: Hip Hop/Rap

Run Time: 21 tracks | 55 minutes, 32 minutes

Release Date: Friday, July 10 | Grade A Productions / Interscope Records

Listen to Juice WRLD ‘Legends Never Die’ on Spotify

To listen to Juice WRLD ‘Legends Never Die’ on Spotify Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.

Listen to Juice WRLD ‘Legends Never Die’ on Apple Music

To listen to Juice WRLD ‘Legends Never Die’ on Apple Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.

Juice WRLD ‘Legends Never Die’ Tracklist

Anxiety (Intro) Conversations Titanic Bad Energy Righteous Blood On My Jeans Tell Me U Luv Me (feat. Trippie Redd) Hate The Other Side (feat. Marshmello, Polo G, The Kid LAROL) Get Through It (Interlude) Life’s A Mess (feat. Halsey) Come & Go (feat. Marshmello) I Want It Fighting Demons Wishing Well Screw Juice Up Up And Away The Man, The Myth, The Legend (Interlude) Stay High Can’t Die Man Of The Year Juice WRLD Speaks From Heaven (Outro)