WATCH: Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion ‘WAP’ Music Video & Lyrics

The Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion collaboration ‘WAP’ is here and, oh my, this one is not for the children. It marks the first joint venture between the two hot hip hop artists and the official music video was a star-studded affair.

Throughout the video, there were a number of high-profile cameos from the likes of Kylie Jenner, Normani, Rubi Rose, and more.

Earlier this year, Cardi B had said she was working on the follow-up to her debut album Invasion of Privacy, so we will have to see if this is the first of a flurry of releases from the Bronx native in the coming months.

As for what “WAP” stands for: “wet ass p*ssy” and the lyrics get even raunchier once the verses drop.

You can check out the official music video and lyrics below.

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion ‘WAP’ Music Video & Lyrics

You can check out the official lyrics for WAP here.