UFC 251: Jorge Masvidal to Step In vs Kamaru Usman Pending COVID Test

UFC 251 may have a new main event, according to reports. After Gilbert Burns was forced to withdraw from the inaugural event on Fight Island due to a positive COVID-19 test, the Baddest Motherf*cker champion Jorge Masvidal is reportedly set to step in as a late replacement.

According to MMA Fighting, Masvidal will take on Kamaru Usman for the welterweight championship in the main event.

Of course, Masvidal’s spot on the card is pending a COVID-19 test.

The news was first reported by ESPN.com.

If Masvidal is cleared, UFC 251 will move forward with three title fights. This will be Usman’s second title defense after successfully defending his title against Colby Covington at UFC 245 in December 2019.

In the co-main event, Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 2 for the featherweight championship, and Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo for the vacant bantamweight title. The event will also include Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas and Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant.

Following UFC 251, the Ultimate Fighting Championship will hold three other events on the island.

Other events in July will include:

July 15, 2020 — UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige

— UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige July 18, 2020 — UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 — for the vacant flyweight title

— UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 — for the vacant flyweight title July 25, 2020 — UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till

If Masvidal is able to step in, who do you think will leave the Octagon with the belt: Usman or the BMF champ? Sound off in the comments section below with your thoughts and predictions.