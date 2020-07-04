UFC 251: Gilbert Burns Tests Positive For COVID-19; Main Event Canceled

UFC 251 was set to mark the official launch of Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, but the coronavirus pandemic decided to deliver a big blow to the card. Gilbert Burns, who was supposed to challenge welterweight champion Kamaru Usman for the title in the main event, has been pulled from the bout after testing positive for COVID-19, according to reports.

Burns had traveled to Las Vegas from Florida where he received a COVID-19 test prior to his scheduled flight to the Middle East. Unfortunately, the test results came back positive and he was unable to make the trip.

Not only did Burns test positive for coronavirus, but his brother Herbert Burns and coach Greg Jones also received positive test results.

Despite the removal of Burns, UFC 251 remains a strong card with two title fights: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 2 for the featherweight championship, and Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo for the vacant bantamweight title. The event will also include Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas and Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant.

Following UFC 251, the Ultimate Fighting Championship will hold three other events on the island.

Other events in July will include:

July 15, 2020 — UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige

— UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige July 18, 2020 — UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 — for the vacant flyweight title

— UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 — for the vacant flyweight title July 25, 2020 — UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till

We would like to wish Burns, his brother, and coach a full and speedy recovery.