UFC Fight Island is less than two weeks away. YAS Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates will serve as the temporary home of the Ultimate Fighting Championship during the coronavirus pandemic with a star-studded lineup of fights set to take place throughout the month of July.

In anticipation of the launch of Fight Island, BT Sports has dropped an epic promo that will get your blood pumping for what is to come over the course of the next few weeks.

You can check out the promo below.

94 mixed martial artists

47 high level fights

15 days Legend spoke of an island where only the strongest survive… ☠️🏝 #UFCFightIsland pic.twitter.com/eUIOWEqo53 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) June 28, 2020

UFC Fight Island will be at YAS Island in Abu Dhabi. YAS Island was home of UFC 112 in 2010. During the upcoming string of fights, four events will be taking place throughout July, including a whopping three events in one week for the official Fight Island launch. Events will take place on July 11, July 15, July 18, and July 25.

The first event on the island will be UFC 251 on July 11.

UFC 251 will feature three title fights including Kamaru Usman vs Gilbert Burns for the welterweight title, Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 2 for the featherweight championship, and Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo for the vacant bantamweight title. The event will also include Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas and Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant.

The UFC has also secured its own airline that will be flying fighters to and from the island as an additional safety measure against COVID-19.

Other events in July will include:

July 15, 2020 — UFC Fight Night: TBA vs. TBA

— UFC Fight Night: TBA vs. TBA July 18, 2020 — UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 — for the vacant flyweight title

— UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 — for the vacant flyweight title July 25, 2020 — UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till