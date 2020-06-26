WATCH: UFC Launches Fight Island With Epic ‘Can’t Hold Us Down’ Promo

The UFC is set to embark to its highly-anticipated Fight Island next month with a flurry of events beginning with the promotion’s return to pay-per-view. The pay-per-view event, UFC 251, will feature three title fights at Fight Island which is located at YAS Island in Abu Dhabi.

UFC 251 will feature three title fights including Kamaru Usman vs Gilbert Burns for the welterweight title, Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 2 for the featherweight championship, and Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo for the vacant bantamweight title. The event will also include Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas and Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant.

To kick off the promotion’s ambitious trip, the UFC dropped a promo video for UFC 251 titled “Can’t Hold Us Down.”

The promotional video kicks off with a clip from ESPN SportsCenter that highlights other sports leagues shutting down during the coronavirus pandemic and audio from a Dana White appearance explaining the UFC’s plans to continue to push forward.

“Instead of panicking, we’re actually getting out there,” White said.

You can check out the promo below.

Following UFC 251, the Ultimate Fighting Championship will hold three other events on the island.

The UFC has also secured its own airline that will be flying fighters to and from the island as an additional safety measure against COVID-19.

Other events in July will include:

July 11, 2020 — UFC 251: Usman vs Burns

— UFC 251: Usman vs Burns July 15, 2020 — UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige

— UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige July 18, 2020 — UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 — for the vacant flyweight title

— UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 — for the vacant flyweight title July 25, 2020 — UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Till