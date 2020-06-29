Brandon Hendricks, a 17-year-old high school basketball star, was shot and killed in the Bronx, New York over the weekend amid surging gun violence throughout the city, according to the New York Post. Hendricks graduated from James Monroe High School last week.

The 17-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to his neck before being rushed to the local hospital and being pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made relating to the shooting.

The James Monroe Basketball program released a statement from head coach Thompson on Hendricks’ death on social media.

“I have so many fond memories of the short time that I spent with Brandon while he was with us on this Earth. He was a charismatic, humble young man. He listened and respected everyone. He was an awesome teammate. Thoughtful, kind and caring. Full of life and positivity. I’ve never met anyone who had anything bad to say about him. He was a remarkable basketball player. Incredible handle and quickness. He was our leader on and off the floor for the past 2 seasons. Just graduated from HS two days ago,” the statement read.

“What can we do as a community and a society to prevent our Princes from killing each other so senselessly? I’m pretty certain that the bullets that took Brandon’s life were not meant for him. He wasn’t that kind of a kid. But those bullets should not have been meant for anyone. We need to find a way to get our young brothers to value not just the lives of others, but to value their lives. Two lives were lost last night. Two families will be devastated, and our hearts will be eternally broken. The senseless violence has to stop. We’ve lost a special part of our family.”

Our deepest condolences go out to Hendricks’ family and friends during this difficult and tragic time.

