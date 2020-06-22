Kyle Douglas Hadala has been arrested for the assault of Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert over the weekend. According to reports, the 29-year-old Hadala was arrested and charged with simple assault for knocking Goedert unconscious with a sucker punch inside of a South Dakota bar.

Hadala is from Sarasota, Florida.

“At approximately 1:07am on 06/20/2020 Aberdeen Police responded to the 1000 block of South Main Street in reference to an assault. It was discovered that an adult male had been punched in the face,” the Aberdeen Police Department said in a statement, via Eagles insider John McMullen.

“The male was transported to Avera St. Lukes Hospital where he was treated and released. The investigation led to the arrest of Kyle Douglas Hadala, age 29 of Sarasota, Florida. He was charged with simple assault. Further inquiries are being referred to the Brown County States Attorneys Office.”

Video of the incident showed Goedert in what appeared to be a verbal confrontation with another man when Hadala came into the picture and sucker-punched Goedert, knocking him to the ground unconscious.

While Goedert was viciously dropped and unconscious, ESPN is reporting that the 6-foot-5 tight end was released from the hospital uninjured and is “fine.”

Goedert attended high school in South Dakota and later played college football at South Dakota State before making his way to the NFL. Last season, Goedert finished the year with 58 catches for 607 yards, and 5 receiving touchdowns behind starter Zach Ertz.

