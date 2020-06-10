UFC 250 Fight Motion: Watch Video Highlights In Super Slow-Motion

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returned to pay-per-view over the weekend with UFC 250 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event featured a dominant performance from two-division women’s champion Amanda Nunes, who steamrolled Felicia Spencer en route to a unanimous decision win.

To kick off the main card, Sean O’Malley continued to show he is a walking highlight reel and the future of the bantamweight division, while former champion Cody Garbrandt reestablished himself as a major threat with a devastating knockout win over Raphael Assuncao in the co-main event.

To relive the action, the Ultimate Fighting Championship has called on its high-definition, super slow-motion cameras to deliver the promotion’s one-of-a-kind “UFC 250: Fight Motion” highlights. The highlights give you a better idea of just how punishing and damaging the best strikes of the night were.

You can check out the full super slow-motion video highlights from “UFC 250: Fight Motion” below.

Take a slow motion trip through the most exciting moments and exchanges from UFC 250: Nunes vs Spencer from this past weekend.

If you missed out on Saturday night’s action, we have you covered.

A full look at the results from UFC 250 can be seen below.

UFC 250 Results

Amanda Nunes def. Felicia Spencer via unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-45)

Cody Garbrandt def. Raphael Assuncao via knockout (punch) – Round 2, 4:59

Aljamain Sterling def. Cory Sandhagen via submission (rear-naked choke) — Round 1, 1:28

Neil Magny def. Anthony Rocco Martin via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Sean O’Malley def. Eddie Wineland via KO (punch) — Round 1, 1:54

Alex Caceres def. Chase Hooper via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Ian Heinisch def. Gerald Meerschaert via TKO (punches) — Round 1, 1:14

Cody Stamann def. Brian Kelleher via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Maki Pitolo def. Charles Byrd via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 1:10

Alex Perez def. Jussier Formiga via TKO (leg kicks) – Round 1, 4:06

Devin Clark def. Alonzo Menifield via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Herbert Burns def. Evan Dunham via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 1:20