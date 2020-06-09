UFC 250 Medical Suspensions: Nunes, Spencer Could Miss 6 Months

UFC 250 — which featured a dominant win by women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes and impressive knockouts from Cody Garbrandt and Sean O’Malley — is in the books.

Following the event, the Nevada Athletic Commission announced the medical suspensions for each fighter with Nunes and Felicia Spencer facing six-month layoffs along with five others — Chase Hooper, Brian Kelleher, Charles Byrd, Alex Perez, and Devin Clark.

Nunes could return sooner than her 180-day ban if her right tibia/fibula is cleared by an orthopedic physician. Spencer, meanwhile, has to have her left orbital floor and nasal fracture cleared by a maxillofacial surgeon.

How long will your favorite fighter be on the sideline?

A full look at the UFC 250 medical suspensions can be seen below, via MMAjunkie.com.

UFC 250 Medical Suspensions

  • Amanda Nunes: Suspended 180 days or until x-ray of right tibia/fibula cleared by orthopedic physician; Also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
  • Felicia Spencer: Suspended 180 days or until left orbital floor and nasal fracture cleared by maxillofacial surgeon; Also suspended 60 days with no contact for 45 days
  • Cody Garbrandt: No suspension
  • Raphael Assuncao: Suspended 60 days
  • Aljamain Sterling: No suspension
  • Cory Sandhagen: No suspension
  • Neil Magny: No suspension
  • Anthony Rocco Martin: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
  • Sean O’Malley: No suspension
  • Eddie Wineland: Suspended 60 days with no contact for 45 days
  • Chase Hooper: Suspended 180 days or until x-ray of right thumb is cleared by orthopedic physician; Also suspended for 30 days with no contact for 45 days
  • Alex Caceres: No suspension
  • Ian Heinisch: No suspension
  • Gerald Meerschaert: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days
  • Cody Stamann: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
  • Brian Kelleher: Suspended 180 days or until x-ray of right foot is cleared by orthopedic physician; Also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
  • Maki Pitolo: No suspension
  • Charles Byrd: Suspended 180 days or until x-ray of left wrist is cleared by orthopedic physician; Also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
  • Alex Perez: Suspended 180 days or until x-rays of right ankle, foot, and right ribs are cleared by orthopedic physician; Also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
  • Jussier Formiga: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days
  • Devin Clark: Suspended 180 days or until left orbital floor is cleared by maxillofacial surgeon; Also suspended 60 days with no contact for 45 days
  • Alonzo Menifield: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days
  • Herbert Burns: Suspended 30 days with no contact or until left foot sutures cleared by physician
  • Evan Dunham: No suspension
