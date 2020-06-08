UFC 250 Fighter Salaries: Amanda Nunes Tops Payroll With $500k

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returned to pay-per-view on Saturday, June 6 with UFC 250 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, two-division women’s champion Amanda Nunes battered Felicia Spencer for five rounds en route to a dominant unanimous decision victory.

Following the event, the Nevada State Athletic Commission released its full list of disclosed fighter salaries.

For her efforts, the women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion took home a cool $500,000. Spencer, meanwhile, picked up $125,000 in the loss. In the co-main event, former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt earned $260,000 — the second-highest purse of the night — for his buzzer-beating knockout over Raphael Assuncao, who received $79,000.

Other fighters earning six-figures include Aljamain Sterling ($152,000), Neil Magny ($158,000), and Alex Caceres ($116,000).

The disclosed figures released do not include any money from outside sponsors. UFC 249 purses also exclude any locker room bonuses and required Reebok outfitting pay and do not include the $50,000 for Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night bonuses.

The $50,000 fight night bonuses for UFC 250 went to Cody Garbrant, Aljamain Sterling, Sean O’Malley, and Alex Perez.

A full look at the UFC 250 fighter salaries can be seen below, via MMAjunkie.com.

UFC 250 Fighter Salaries

Amanda Nunes: $500,000 (includes $150,000 win bonus) def. Felicia Spencer: $125,000

Aljamain Sterling: $152,000 (includes $76,000 win bonus) def. Cory Sandhagen: $80,000

Cody Garbrandt: $260,000 (includes $130,000 win bonus) def. Raphael Assuncao: $79,000

Neil Magny: $158,000 (includes $79,000 win bonus) def. Anthony Rocco Martin: $48,000

Sean O’Malley: $80,000 (includes $40,000 win bonus) def. Eddie Wineland: $46,000

Alex Caceres: $116,000 (includes $58,000 win bonus) def. Chase Hooper: $27,000

Ian Heinisch: $80,000 (includes $40,000 win bonus) def. Gerald Meerschaert: $33,000

Cody Stamann: $72,000 (includes $36,000 win bonus) def. Brian Kelleher: $33,000

Maki Pitolo: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) def. Charles Byrd: $12,000

Alex Perez: $80,000 (includes $40,000 win bonus) def. Jussier Formiga: $98,000

Devin Clark: $96,000 (includes $48,000 win bonus) def. Alonzo Menifield: $14,000

Herbert Burns: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Evan Dunham: $60,000

The UFC returns on Saturday, June 13 with a UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas headlined by Jessica Eye vs. Cynthia Calvillo.