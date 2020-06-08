The UFC schedule rolls on this month after the Nevada Athletic Commission announced it has approved its next three events. The events include this week’s UFC Fight Night headlined by Jessica Eye vs. Cynthia Calvillo, along with events the following two Saturdays.
Each of the next three events will be held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Additional headliners include Curtis Blaydes vs. Alexander Volkov and Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker. As an added bonus, Dana White’s Contender Series 27 will be taking place on Tuesday, June 23.
A look at the upcoming UFC schedule can be seen below.
UFC Fight Night: Eye vs. Calvillo
Date: Saturday, June 13
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Venue: UFC Apex
- Jessica Eye vs. Marvin Vettori
- Ray Borg vs. Merab Dvalishvili
- Andre Fili vs. Charles Jourdain
- Jordan Espinosa vs. Mark De La Rosa
- Mariya Agapova vs. Hannah Cifers
- Kevin Aguilar vs. Charles Rosa
- Julia Avila vs. Gina Mazany
- Ryan Benoit vs. Tyson Nam
- Jordan Griffin vs. Darrick Minner
- Christian Aguilera vs. Anthony Ivy
UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Volkov
Date: Saturday, June 20
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Venue: UFC Apex
- Curtis Blaydes vs. Alexander Volkov
- Raquel Pennington vs. Marion Reneau
- Roxanne Modafferi vs. Lauren Murphy
- Shane Burgos vs. Josh Emmett
- Lyman Good vs. Belal Muhammad
- Cortney Casey vs. Gillian Robertson
- Tecia Torres vs. Brianna Van Buren
- Frank Camacho vs. Matt Frevola
- Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Oskar Piechota
- Austin Hubbard vs. Joe Solecki
UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Hooker
Date: Saturday, June 27
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Venue: UFC Apex
- Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker
- Aspen Ladd vs. Sara McMann
- Viviane Araujo vs. Jennifer Maia
- Alexa Grasso vs. Ji Yeon Kim
- Maurice Green vs. Gian Villante
- Tanner Boser vs. Philipe Lins
- Mickey Gall vs. Mike Perry
Scheduled bouts and bout order are subject to change.
What fight are you looking forward to the most in the next three weeks? Sound off in the comments section below with your thoughts.