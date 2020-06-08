The UFC schedule rolls on this month after the Nevada Athletic Commission announced it has approved its next three events. The events include this week’s UFC Fight Night headlined by Jessica Eye vs. Cynthia Calvillo, along with events the following two Saturdays.

Each of the next three events will be held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Additional headliners include Curtis Blaydes vs. Alexander Volkov and Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker. As an added bonus, Dana White’s Contender Series 27 will be taking place on Tuesday, June 23.

A look at the upcoming UFC schedule can be seen below.

UFC Fight Night: Eye vs. Calvillo

Date: Saturday, June 13

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: UFC Apex

Jessica Eye vs. Marvin Vettori

Ray Borg vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Andre Fili vs. Charles Jourdain

Jordan Espinosa vs. Mark De La Rosa

Mariya Agapova vs. Hannah Cifers

Kevin Aguilar vs. Charles Rosa

Julia Avila vs. Gina Mazany

Ryan Benoit vs. Tyson Nam

Jordan Griffin vs. Darrick Minner

Christian Aguilera vs. Anthony Ivy

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Volkov

Date: Saturday, June 20

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: UFC Apex

Curtis Blaydes vs. Alexander Volkov

Raquel Pennington vs. Marion Reneau

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Lauren Murphy

Shane Burgos vs. Josh Emmett

Lyman Good vs. Belal Muhammad

Cortney Casey vs. Gillian Robertson

Tecia Torres vs. Brianna Van Buren

Frank Camacho vs. Matt Frevola

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Oskar Piechota

Austin Hubbard vs. Joe Solecki

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Hooker

Date: Saturday, June 27

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: UFC Apex

Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker

Aspen Ladd vs. Sara McMann

Viviane Araujo vs. Jennifer Maia

Alexa Grasso vs. Ji Yeon Kim

Maurice Green vs. Gian Villante

Tanner Boser vs. Philipe Lins

Mickey Gall vs. Mike Perry

Scheduled bouts and bout order are subject to change.

