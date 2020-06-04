Tekashi 6ix9ine returned to the music industry in a big way with his new single “GOOBA” last month, shortly after being released from prison over coronavirus concerns.

Since then, the Brooklyn rapper has been teasing his follow-up single but it has since faced several delays. Originally, the track was supposed to drop on May 20 before it was pushed to May 29. 6ix9ine claimed the new single — which will be accompanied by a video — will “break the internet.”

However, it has been delayed once again.

6ix9ine took to social media to announce that he would be delaying the track and video until Friday, June 12 “out of respect” for the ongoing George Floyd protests.

“Music video will be pushed back again to June 12th out of respect for what we are going through right now,” he wrote on Instagram. “It’s not the time for a music video right now with everything going on in the world. It will be extremely selfish. JUNE 12TH NEXT FRIDAY.”

Along with the upcoming release of his latest single, Tekashi 6ix9ine announced that he is working on his next album.

“I STARTED RECORDING MY ALBUM TODAY. I LITERALLY CANT STOP MAKING HITS,” he wrote on Instagram while previewing a new track. “I AINT LIKE THESE OTHER RAPPERS WHO SOUND THE SAME IN EVERY SONG. WHOS READYYYYYY⁉️⁉️⁉️”

The controversial rapper had been placed on supervised release in early April and will serve four months of home confinement enforced by GPS monitoring. Tekashi will be unable to leave his home unless he gets permission to seek medical treatment or speak with his attorney. The rapper, whose name is Daniel Hernandez, suffers from asthma and was recently having difficulty breathing, according to his attorney. Prior to the release of the single, he was also given permission to record music videos in his backyard.