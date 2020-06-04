BAFTA TV Awards Nominations 2020: Full List of Nominees

The 2020 BAFTA TV Award nominations were announced on Thursday, June 4 with the HBO/Sky hit series Chernobyl leading the way with a whopping 14 nominations. Following Chernobyl was The Crown, with seven nominations.

Among the nominations Chernobyl received were best mini-series, leading actor and supporting actor, best original music, production design, writer drama, and special, visual and graphic effects.

Fleabag and Girl/Haji tied for third-most nominations with six apiece.

His Dark Materials and The Virtues earned five nominations, while Killing EveSex Education, and Top Boy picked up four each.

A full look at the 2020 BAFTA TV Award nominations can be seen below.

Drama Series

The Crown
The End Of The F***Ing World
Gentleman Jack
Giri/Haji

Female Performance In A Comedy Programme

Gbemisola Ikumelo, Famalam
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Sarah Kendall, Frayed
Sian Clifford, Fleabag

International

Euphoria
Succession
Unbelievable
When They See Us

Leading Actor

Callum Turner, The Capture
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Stephen Graham, The Virtues
Takehiro Hira, Giri/Haji

Leading Actress

Glenda Jackson, Elizabeth Is Missing
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Samantha Morton, I Am Kirsty
Suranne Jones, Gentleman Jack

Male Performance In A Comedy Programme

Guz Khan, Man Like Mobeen
Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats
Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education
Youssef Kerkour, Home

Mini-Series

A Confession
Chernobyl
The Victim
The Virtues

Scripted Comedy

Catastrophe
Derry Girls
Fleabag
Stath Lets Flats

Single Drama

Brexit: The Uncivil War
Elizabeth Is Missing
The Left Behind
Responsible Child

Supporting Actor

Joe Absolom, A Confession
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
Will Sharpe, Giri/Haji

Supporting Actress

Helen Behan, The Virtues
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy
Naomi Ackie, The End Of The F***Ing World

