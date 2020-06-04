BAFTA TV Awards Nominations 2020: Full List of Nominees

The 2020 BAFTA TV Award nominations were announced on Thursday, June 4 with the HBO/Sky hit series Chernobyl leading the way with a whopping 14 nominations. Following Chernobyl was The Crown, with seven nominations.

Among the nominations Chernobyl received were best mini-series, leading actor and supporting actor, best original music, production design, writer drama, and special, visual and graphic effects.

Fleabag and Girl/Haji tied for third-most nominations with six apiece.

His Dark Materials and The Virtues earned five nominations, while Killing Eve, Sex Education, and Top Boy picked up four each.

A full look at the 2020 BAFTA TV Award nominations can be seen below.

2020 BAFTA TV Award Nominations

Drama Series

The Crown

The End Of The F***Ing World

Gentleman Jack

Giri/Haji

Female Performance In A Comedy Programme

Gbemisola Ikumelo, Famalam

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Sarah Kendall, Frayed

Sian Clifford, Fleabag

International

Euphoria

Succession

Unbelievable

When They See Us

Leading Actor

Callum Turner, The Capture

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Stephen Graham, The Virtues

Takehiro Hira, Giri/Haji

Leading Actress

Glenda Jackson, Elizabeth Is Missing

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Samantha Morton, I Am Kirsty

Suranne Jones, Gentleman Jack

Male Performance In A Comedy Programme

Guz Khan, Man Like Mobeen

Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats

Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education

Youssef Kerkour, Home

Mini-Series

A Confession

Chernobyl

The Victim

The Virtues

Scripted Comedy

Catastrophe

Derry Girls

Fleabag

Stath Lets Flats

Single Drama

Brexit: The Uncivil War

Elizabeth Is Missing

The Left Behind

Responsible Child

Supporting Actor

Joe Absolom, A Confession

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

Will Sharpe, Giri/Haji

Supporting Actress

Helen Behan, The Virtues

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy

Naomi Ackie, The End Of The F***Ing World