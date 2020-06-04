BAFTA TV Awards Nominations 2020: Full List of Nominees

The 2020 BAFTA TV Award nominations were announced on Thursday, June 4 with the HBO/Sky hit series Chernobyl leading the way with a whopping 14 nominations. Following Chernobyl was The Crown, with seven nominations.
Among the nominations Chernobyl received were best mini-series, leading actor and supporting actor, best original music, production design, writer drama, and special, visual and graphic effects.
Fleabag and Girl/Haji tied for third-most nominations with six apiece.
His Dark Materials and The Virtues earned five nominations, while Killing Eve, Sex Education, and Top Boy picked up four each.
A full look at the 2020 BAFTA TV Award nominations can be seen below.
2020 BAFTA TV Award Nominations
Drama Series
The Crown
The End Of The F***Ing World
Gentleman Jack
Giri/Haji
Female Performance In A Comedy Programme
Gbemisola Ikumelo, Famalam
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Sarah Kendall, Frayed
Sian Clifford, Fleabag
International
Euphoria
Succession
Unbelievable
When They See Us
Leading Actor
Callum Turner, The Capture
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Stephen Graham, The Virtues
Takehiro Hira, Giri/Haji
Leading Actress
Glenda Jackson, Elizabeth Is Missing
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Samantha Morton, I Am Kirsty
Suranne Jones, Gentleman Jack
Male Performance In A Comedy Programme
Guz Khan, Man Like Mobeen
Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats
Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education
Youssef Kerkour, Home
Mini-Series
A Confession
Chernobyl
The Victim
The Virtues
Scripted Comedy
Catastrophe
Derry Girls
Fleabag
Stath Lets Flats
Single Drama
Brexit: The Uncivil War
Elizabeth Is Missing
The Left Behind
Responsible Child
Supporting Actor
Joe Absolom, A Confession
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
Will Sharpe, Giri/Haji
Supporting Actress
Helen Behan, The Virtues
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy
Naomi Ackie, The End Of The F***Ing World