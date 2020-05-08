WATCH: Tekashi 6ix9ine Apologizes For Snitching on IG Live

Tekashi 6ix9ine is back in a big way. The controversial Brooklyn rapper with rainbow hair dropped his new single “GOOBA” along with an official music video where his aggressive style, trolling, and colorful fashion was on full display.

After the release of the video, 6ix9ine then took to social media for an Instagram Live session.

During the video, which was watched by a record 2 million viewers on Instagram, the rapper apologized for snitching while also explaining his reason behind “breaking the code” of the streets. 6ix9ine pointed to his former entourage stealing money, beating him up, attempting to kidnap his mother, and sleeping with the mother of his child.

You can watch the video of 6ix9ine’s “apology” below.

A record breaking 2 million watched Tekashi go live and he apologizes for snitching pic.twitter.com/tJafMEDnVF — UPROXX Music (@uproxxmusic) May 8, 2020

While 6ix9ine apologized on IG Live, he was less apologetic on his new track.

“You’re mad, I’m back/Big mad, he’s mad, she’s mad, big sad/Ha-ha, don’t care, stay mad/Ah-hah, ah-hah, ah-hah/Ha-ha, b*tch, I’m laughin’ ’cause you big mad/See it in your face, cry baby, b*tch you big sad/N*ggas tweetin’ bout me, got me trendin’, b*tch, you big sad/Tell me how I ratted, came home to a big bag,” 6ix9ine raps in his signature aggressive style.

The rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, is celebrating his 24th birthday today.

The controversial rapper had been placed on supervised release last month and will serve four months of home confinement enforced by GPS monitoring. Tekashi will be unable to leave his home unless he gets permission to seek medical treatment or speak with his attorney. The rapper, whose name is Daniel Hernandez, suffers from asthma and was recently having difficulty breathing, according to his attorney. Prior to the release of the single, he was also given permission to record music videos in his backyard.