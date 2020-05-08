Tekashi 6ix9ine is back! After being released early from prison due to concerns over the coronavirus, the controversial rapper from Brooklyn released his latest single “Gooba.” Along with the release of the track, 6ix9ine dropped a colorful music video.
“You’re mad, I’m back/Big mad, he’s mad, she’s mad, big sad/Ha-ha, don’t care, stay mad/Ah-hah, ah-hah, ah-hah/Ha-ha, b*tch, I’m laughin’ ’cause you big mad/See it in your face, cry baby, b*tch you big sad/N*ggas tweetin’ bout me, got me trendin’, b*tch, you big sad/Tell me how I ratted, came home to a big bag,” 6ix9ine raps in his signature aggressive style.
The rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, is celebrating his 24th birthday today.
The controversial rapper had been placed on supervised release last month and will serve four months of home confinement enforced by GPS monitoring. Tekashi will be unable to leave his home unless he gets permission to seek medical treatment or speak with his attorney. The rapper, whose name is Daniel Hernandez, suffers from asthma and was recently having difficulty breathing, according to his attorney. Prior to the release of the single, he was also given permission to record music videos in his backyard.
You can check out the official music video for the track below along with the lyrics.
Tekashi 6ix9ine ‘Gooba’ – Official Music Video & Lyrics
[Chorus]
I tell a n*gga don’t d*ck ride, don’t blick ride
Leave it to the double thick thighs, twin sisters
Drop it down and wobble, wobble up, mami booted up
She get down and gobble, gobble up ’cause my money up
Slide, slide in the Bentley trucker, the Wraith trucker
Your bestie is a d*ck sucker, I big dub her
As-salama-lama alaykum, you big hater
You nothin’ but a hater, hater, clout chaser
[Verse 1]
Now we catch him at the chicken spot, up a couple chops
Pop that n*gga with a hundred shots, ra-ta-ta-ta-ta
DeDe made that n*gga Diddy Bop, cha-cha-cha-cha-cha
He thought we was gon’ knuckle up, b*tch, I don’t box
And these n*ggas always talkin’ sh*t, yadda-yadda-ya
When you see me, what you talkin’ ’bout, f*ck you talkin’ ’bout?
N*ggas always wanna chase clout, b*tch, I am clout
Tell ’em get up out my face now ‘fore I grrt
Are you dumb, stupid, or dumb, huh?
Play me like a dummy, like b*tch, are you dumb?
Are you dumb, stupid, or dumb, huh?
Yeah, you got some money, but you still f*ckin’ ugly
Stupid, listen
When I talk, you better listen
We can make him dance, bachata
Slide over, do the cha-cha
Grrt, bah-bah
Make a n*gga go adios
Dímelo, mami
Fresca, you nasty
Flame up, light it
They see me and get excited
Two step, spin around, so fly, pilot
They sick, been hot way before Coronavirus
N*gga, who did that? N*gga, who did what?
N*gga, that’s my sh*t, don’t bite it
[Chorus]
I tell a n*gga don’t d*ck ride, don’t blick ride
Leave it to the double thick thighs, twin sisters
Drop it down and wobble, wobble up, mami booted up
She get down and gobble, gobble up ’cause my money up
Slide, slide in the Bentley trucker, the Wraith trucker
Your bestie is a d*ck sucker, I big dub her
As-salama-lama alaykum, you big hater
You nothin’ but a hater, hater, clout chaser
[Verse 2]
You’re mad I’m back, big mad
He’s mad, she’s mad, big sad
Haha, don’t care, stay mad
Ah-hah, ah-hah, ah-hah
Haha, b*tch, I’m laughin’ ’cause you big mad
See it in your face, cry baby, b*tch, you big sad
N*ggas tweetin’ bout me, got me trendin’, b*tch, you big sad
Tell me how I ratted, came home to a big bag
[Outro]
(Jah, ayy, you know that boy)