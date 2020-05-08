Tekashi 6ix9ine is back! After being released early from prison due to concerns over the coronavirus, the controversial rapper from Brooklyn released his latest single “Gooba.” Along with the release of the track, 6ix9ine dropped a colorful music video.

“You’re mad, I’m back/Big mad, he’s mad, she’s mad, big sad/Ha-ha, don’t care, stay mad/Ah-hah, ah-hah, ah-hah/Ha-ha, b*tch, I’m laughin’ ’cause you big mad/See it in your face, cry baby, b*tch you big sad/N*ggas tweetin’ bout me, got me trendin’, b*tch, you big sad/Tell me how I ratted, came home to a big bag,” 6ix9ine raps in his signature aggressive style.

The rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, is celebrating his 24th birthday today.

The controversial rapper had been placed on supervised release last month and will serve four months of home confinement enforced by GPS monitoring. Tekashi will be unable to leave his home unless he gets permission to seek medical treatment or speak with his attorney. The rapper, whose name is Daniel Hernandez, suffers from asthma and was recently having difficulty breathing, according to his attorney. Prior to the release of the single, he was also given permission to record music videos in his backyard.

You can check out the official music video for the track below along with the lyrics.

Tekashi 6ix9ine ‘Gooba’ – Official Music Video & Lyrics

[Chorus]

I tell a n*gga don’t d*ck ride, don’t blick ride

Leave it to the double thick thighs, twin sisters

Drop it down and wobble, wobble up, mami booted up

She get down and gobble, gobble up ’cause my money up

Slide, slide in the Bentley trucker, the Wraith trucker

Your bestie is a d*ck sucker, I big dub her

As-salama-lama alaykum, you big hater

You nothin’ but a hater, hater, clout chaser

[Verse 1]

Now we catch him at the chicken spot, up a couple chops

Pop that n*gga with a hundred shots, ra-ta-ta-ta-ta

DeDe made that n*gga Diddy Bop, cha-cha-cha-cha-cha

He thought we was gon’ knuckle up, b*tch, I don’t box

And these n*ggas always talkin’ sh*t, yadda-yadda-ya

When you see me, what you talkin’ ’bout, f*ck you talkin’ ’bout?

N*ggas always wanna chase clout, b*tch, I am clout

Tell ’em get up out my face now ‘fore I grrt

Are you dumb, stupid, or dumb, huh?

Play me like a dummy, like b*tch, are you dumb?

Are you dumb, stupid, or dumb, huh?

Yeah, you got some money, but you still f*ckin’ ugly

Stupid, listen

When I talk, you better listen

We can make him dance, bachata

Slide over, do the cha-cha

Grrt, bah-bah

Make a n*gga go adios

Dímelo, mami

Fresca, you nasty

Flame up, light it

They see me and get excited

Two step, spin around, so fly, pilot

They sick, been hot way before Coronavirus

N*gga, who did that? N*gga, who did what?

N*gga, that’s my sh*t, don’t bite it

[Chorus]

I tell a n*gga don’t d*ck ride, don’t blick ride

Leave it to the double thick thighs, twin sisters

Drop it down and wobble, wobble up, mami booted up

She get down and gobble, gobble up ’cause my money up

Slide, slide in the Bentley trucker, the Wraith trucker

Your bestie is a d*ck sucker, I big dub her

As-salama-lama alaykum, you big hater

You nothin’ but a hater, hater, clout chaser

[Verse 2]

You’re mad I’m back, big mad

He’s mad, she’s mad, big sad

Haha, don’t care, stay mad

Ah-hah, ah-hah, ah-hah

Haha, b*tch, I’m laughin’ ’cause you big mad

See it in your face, cry baby, b*tch, you big sad

N*ggas tweetin’ bout me, got me trendin’, b*tch, you big sad

Tell me how I ratted, came home to a big bag

[Outro]

(Jah, ayy, you know that boy)