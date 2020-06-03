Charlamange tha God Calls Out Joe Biden Over ‘Racist’ Senate History

Charlamagne tha God and Joe Biden were in the headlines together after the former Vice President made a questionable remark during an interview on “The Breakfast Club.” Now, Charlamagne is speaking out and calling out Biden for his history in the Senate.

While discussing Biden’s address to the nation that took place in Philadelphia on Tuesday night, Charlamagne called out Biden for a “racist” Senate history and pushing racist legislation.

“He did very well today in Philadelphia, you know, he said a lot of things that I wanted to hear, and I know its dream selling season and politicians say what they need to in order to get elected, but I really enjoyed it,” Charlamagne said. “But I need some action, like I need him to really lean into blackness now.

“To me it’s like this: if Barack Obama was JFK, then Joe Biden needs to be Lyndon B. Johnson. You know, he has the opportunity to be as progressive as Lyndon B. Johnson. Lyndon B. Johnson may have been labeled a racist but his record doesn’t reflect that. LBJ’s record showed that he had, like, the most effective progressive record on race and class of any Democratic president of the past 80 years.

“I think, you know, Biden’s record in the Senate actually reflects very racist legislation, but he has a chance to correct that by doing right by black people.”

Biden is the presumptive Democratic nominee, but it is clear that he still has plenty of work to do if he wants to win over voters who are still on the fence heading into November’s election.