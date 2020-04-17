WATCH: Joe Biden Makes 2020 Late-Night Debut on Desus & Mero

Former Vice President Joe Biden is ready to appeal to the younger voters. After becoming the presumptive 2020 Democratic nominee and receiving the coveted endorsement from Barack Obama, Biden made his late-night television debut of the campaign cycle by stopping by the popular Showtime show Desus & Mero.

Desus & Mero, which is hosted by the “Bodega Boys” Desus Nice and The Kid Mero of the Bronx, is a pop culture hit and has hosted a number of candidates like Pete Buttigieg, Cory Booker, and Bernie Sanders.

Now, Biden joins the roster and he was able to show a more entertaining side of his personality. Of course, he also had to talk about his friendship with Obama.

“He’s my friend, and we’ve been friends, but I asked him not to do it because it would look like the former vice-president, the president putting his finger on the scale, etcetera,” said Biden. “Because I had to earn it myself.”

He also wanted younger voters to know he would be fighting for their best interests: “We have to realize that this generation has taken a kick in the teeth.”

Unfortunately, Biden may have lost Mero’s vote because of his preferred color of Gatorade.

You can check out the interview below.

Desus & Mero often bring out the best from their guests and this was no different. Let’s just hope that Biden is able to keep this same energy leading up to the election, because he is going to need every ounce of it if he hopes to take down Donald Trump.