Joe Biden Denies Tara Reade Sexual Assault Claims

Former Vice President Joe Biden has broken his silence regarding sexual assault allegations made against by former staffer Tara Reade. During an appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Biden said that the allegations were not true after more than a month of silence.

“No. It is not true. I’m saying unequivocally it never, never happened and it didn’t,” Biden said. “Look, from the very beginning, I’ve said believing women means taking women’s claims seriously when she steps forward and then vet it. Look into it. That’s true in this case as well.

“I’ll always uphold that principle. But in the end, in every case, the truth is what matters. In this case, the truth is that the claims are false.”

Biden also issued a statement before his appearance on the morning show program, he said that any record of allegations or documents that could prove Reade’s claims to be true would be in the National Archives.

“There is only one place a complaint of this kind could be – the National Archives. The National Archives is where the records are kept at what was then called the Office of Fair Employment Practices,” Biden’s statement read. “I am requesting that the Secretary of the Senate ask the Archives to identify any record of the complaint she alleges she filed and make available to the press any such document. If there was ever any such complaint, the record will be there.”

The 2020 Democratic candidate also pointed to his work on the Violence Against Women Act and his campaign to end violence against women and sexual assault on college campuses during the Barack Obama administration.

“In the 26 years since the law passed, the culture and perceptions have changed but we’re not done yet,” Biden wrote. “It’s on us, and it’s on me as someone who wants to lead this country. I recognize my responsibility to be a voice, an advocate, and a leader for the change in culture that has begun but is nowhere near finished.”

Biden has been criticized by the conservative media and Donald Trump campaign for ignoring the allegations against him, but he has said he is showing accountability and addressing the allegations head-on.

Despite that, you can guarantee this will continue to be an attack point against Biden as the election cycle continues.