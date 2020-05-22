Yikes, Joe Biden. The former Vice President and 2020 Democratic candidate for president made an appearance on the nationally-syndicated radio show “The Breakfast Club” on Friday morning when he made his latest public gaffe.

Things began to go downhill when Biden was asked whether he was considering a woman of color as a potential running mate.

“I’m not acknowledging anybody who is being considered, but I guarantee you: There are multiple black women being considered. Multiple,” Biden said, according to Politico. That’s when an aide jumped in to say that was all of the time they had for the interview.

As things were about to end, Charlamagne tha God invited the former Vice President to an in-person visit and interview when the coronavirus pandemic ends which is when Biden stumbled with a baffling answer.

“Listen, you’ve got to come see us when you come to New York, Vice President Biden,” Charlamagne said. “It’s a long way until November. We’ve got more questions.”

Biden responded: “You’ve got more questions? Well I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Jesus Christ, Joe.

To his credit, Charmalagne kept his composure and said: “It don’t have nothing to do with Trump, it has to do with the fact — I want something for my community.”

You can watch the head-scratching comments from Biden below.

.@JoeBiden: "If you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't black." @cthagod: "It don't have nothing to do with Trump, it has to do with the fact — I want something for my community." @breakfastclubam pic.twitter.com/endvWnOIV2 — America Rising (@AmericaRising) May 22, 2020

Charlamagne, however, did not appear to be bothered by Biden’s whiffed joke.

“We have been loyal to Democrats for a long time, black people have invested a lot into that party and the return on investment has not been great,” Charlamagne said in a statement to Mediaite after the interview ended. “As Biden said in our brief interview when I asked him if Dems owe the black community ABSOLUTELY was his answer. So let’s see what you got!!! Votes are Quid Pro Quo. You can’t possibly want me to Fear Trump MORE than I want something for my people.”

Buckle up, folks, because it is going to be a long and bumpy road until November.