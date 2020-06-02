Joe Biden Suggests Police Shoot People in the Legs to Limit Fatalities

Joe Biden is once again making waves for controversial comments he made during an appearance. Not long after telling Charlamagne tha God that black people aren’t black if they would consider voting for Donald Trump over him, the former Vice President had a bizarre suggestion for police officers.

At a time where protests across the nation are growing following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Biden suggested that police alter their strategy and shoot people in the legs to limit fatalities.

Excuse me, sir, but what?

“Instead of standing there and teaching a cop, when there’s an unarmed person coming at them with a knife or something, you shoot them in the leg instead of in the heart is a very different thing,” Biden said. “There’s a lot of different things that could change.”

If you can’t believe Biden would make those comments 1) you haven’t been paying attention to his long history of gaffes and 2) here’s the video proof.

.@JoeBiden says police should be trained to "shoot unarmed people in the leg instead of the heart".pic.twitter.com/yyRpWh1ZKh — Nikola (@niktaylorde) June 1, 2020

Like many of Biden’s comments, there seemed to be good intentions, but the delivery was way off.

Biden is the presumptive Democratic nominee and will face off against Donald Trump in the presidential election this November. But if he wants to have any chance of winning his way into the Oval Office, he’s going to have to make sure he avoids any more slip-ups. Unfortunately, judging by his history, that’s going to be a tall order.

