FOX Sports’ Rachel Bonnetta Disavows Clay Travis’s Political Views

FOX Sports host Rachel Bonnetta is distancing herself from colleague Clay Travis, who has become a favorite of the far-right due to his extremely conservative views which he freely expresses often on social media.

Bonnetta hosts “Lock it In” and works with Travis, but recently disavowed his political commentary in the wake of the George Floyd protests.

Bonnetta noticed that her followers were surprised that she was showing solidarity with those who are protesting for social equality and wanting to end systemic racism, so she made it very clear that anyone who wants her to side with Travis should go ahead and click the unfollow button.

“I am sick to my stomach reading my twitter notifications,” she wrote on Twitter. “I know I work with Clay Travis and a lot of you are here because of that but please… Unfollow me. I disagree with 99.9% of what he says online. I am embarrassed right now. And heartbroken that any of you are SURPRISED to see me liking certain tweets that support people of color and their anger.

“I think looting is incredibly dumb but this started because people of color are treated differently and MURDERED by the very people who should be protecting ALL of us. We all need to shut up and Listen right now and HELLOOO we need better leadership.

“DO YOU HAVE ANY IDEA HOW HARD IT WAS TO GET THIS JOB?. I’m sorry it’s taken me so long to say something. I will continue to fight for what I believe in and stand up against what I don’t.”

I am sick to my stomach reading my twitter notifications. I know I work with Clay Travis and a lot of you are here because of that but please… Unfollow me. I disagree with 99.9% of what he says online. I am embarrassed right now. And heartbroken that any of you are SURPRISED to — Rachel Bonnetta (@rachelbonnetta) May 31, 2020

Listen right now and HELLOOO we need better leadership. Sure tell me to go back to Canada- you know how many ppl wish they could rn cause your president is a hot mess. I’ve read your tweets, friends- I’ve gotten your texts. I cannot control or police a grown man but I also — Rachel Bonnetta (@rachelbonnetta) May 31, 2020

She later added that she “shouldn’t be held responsible for the bullshit he spews” while urging her followers to go out and vote in November.

Bonnetta joined FOX Sports in 2016 and has had a large role in the network’s digital media platforms for all major events. Prior to joining FOX Sports, Bonnetta served as an on-air host for Major League Soccer shows “MLS Now” and “Off Topic with Rachel Bonnetta.” She also worked for Canadian television channel YTV hosting shows like “The Whip” and “The Zone.”