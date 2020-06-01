The Ultimate Fighting Championship returned to Las Vegas over the weekend for UFC on ESPN 9 at the UFC Apex. In the main event, former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley faced off against top contender Gilbert Burns.

Burns was able to dominate Woodley for five rounds en route to a unanimous decision victory.

Following the event, the Nevada State Athletic Commission released the official fighter salaries from UFC on ESPN 9 with Tyron Woodley earning the way with $200,000 payday. Gilbert Burns earned $164,000 on the night, while Katlyn Chookagian ($120,000) and Augusto Sakai ($100,000) were the only other fighters to earn six-figures.

The disclosed figures released do not include any money from outside sponsors. UFC 249 purses also exclude any locker room bonuses and required Reebok outfitting pay and do not include the $50,000 for Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night bonuses. Burns and Mackenzie Dern picked up an extra $50,000 for Performance of the Night bonuses, while Brandon Royval and Tim Elliott earned Fight of the Night honors.

A full look at the UFC on ESPN 9 fighter salaries can be seen below.

UFC on ESPN 9 Fighter Salaries

Gilbert Burns: $164,000 (includes $84,000 win bonus) def. Tyron Woodley: ($200,000)

Augusto Sakai: $100,000 (includes $50,000 win bonus) def. Blagoy Ivanov ($60,000)

Billy Quarantillo: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Spike Carlyle: $12,000

Roosevelt Roberts: $44,000 (includes $22,000 win bonus) def. Brok Weaver $12,000

Mackenzie Dern: $66,000 (includes $33,000 win bonus) def. Hannah Cifers: $25,000

Katlyn Chookagian: $120,000 (includes $60,000 win bonus) def. Antonina Shevchenko: $35,000

Daniel Rodriguez: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Gabriel Green: $12,000

Jamahal Hill: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Klidson Abreu: $18,000

Brandon Royval: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Tim Elliott: $31,000

Casey Kenney: $54,000 (includes $27,000 win bonus) def. Louis Smolka: $48,000

Chris Gutierrez: $40,000 (includes $20,000 win bonus) def. Vince Morales: $20,000