The Ultimate Fighting Championship returned to Las Vegas on Saturday, May 30 with UFC on ESPN 9 at the UFC Apex. It marked the promotion’s first event in Las Vegas since temporarily setting up shop in Jacksonville, Florida during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the main event of the night, Gilbert Burns solidified himself as one of the top contenders at 170-pounds with a dominant performance over the former champion. Burns brutalized Woodley for five rounds and was in control of the bout from the opening minute after dropping Woodley with a heavy combo.

Mackenzie Dern kicked off the main card with a beautiful first-round kneebar over Hannah Cifers to secure a win in her first fight back since giving birth. Roosevelt Roberts, Billy Quarantillo, and Augusto Sakai also earned big wins on the night.

If you missed out on Saturday night’s action, we have you covered.

A full look at the UFC on ESPN 9 results can be seen below.

UFC on ESPN 9 Results

Gilbert Burns def. Tyron Woodley via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-44, 50-44)

Augusto Sakai def. Blagoy Ivanov via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

Billy Quarantillo def. Spike Carlyle via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Roosevelt Roberts def. Brok Weaver via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 3:26

Mackenzie Dern def. Hannah Cifers via submission (kneebar) – Round 1, 2:36

Katlyn Chookagian def. Antonina Shevchenko via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-25)

Daniel Rodriguez def. Gabriel Green via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Jamahal Hill def. Klidson Abreu via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 1:51

Brandon Royval def. Tim Elliott via submission (arm triangle choke) – Round 2, 3:18

Casey Kenney def. Louis Smolka via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 1, 3:03

Chris Gutierrez def. Vince Morales via TKO (leg kicks) – Round 2, 4:27