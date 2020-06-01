LOOK: Antonina Shevchenko Shows Off Post-UFC on ESPN 9 Damage

UFC on ESPN 9 took place over the weekend at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Antonina Shevchenko, who is the sister of UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, headlined the preliminary card on ESPN in a bout against former title challenger Katlyn Chookagian.

During their bout, Shevchenko was battered for five rounds as Chookagian pulled away with a dominant victory — 30-25 on all of the judge’s scorecards.

Following the bout, Shevchenko took to social media to show off the damage she sustained during the loss. Needless to say, it isn’t pretty with bruises and cuts all over her face.

“MMA is a tough sport, but it’s my destiny and I will come back stronger,” Shevchenko wrote.

So just how bad was the damage?

If you missed out on Saturday night’s action, we have you covered.

A full look at the UFC on ESPN 9 results can be seen below.

UFC on ESPN 9 Results

Gilbert Burns def. Tyron Woodley via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-44, 50-44)

Augusto Sakai def. Blagoy Ivanov via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

Billy Quarantillo def. Spike Carlyle via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Roosevelt Roberts def. Brok Weaver via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 3:26

Mackenzie Dern def. Hannah Cifers via submission (kneebar) – Round 1, 2:36

Katlyn Chookagian def. Antonina Shevchenko via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-25)

Daniel Rodriguez def. Gabriel Green via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Jamahal Hill def. Klidson Abreu via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 1:51

Brandon Royval def. Tim Elliott via submission (arm triangle choke) – Round 2, 3:18

Casey Kenney def. Louis Smolka via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 1, 3:03

Chris Gutierrez def. Vince Morales via TKO (leg kicks) – Round 2, 4:27

The UFC returns to action this Saturday, June 6, with UFC 250 live on pay-per-view. The event is headlined by two-division champion Amanda Nunes, who defends her featherweight title against top contender Felicia Spencer. The event will also take place at the UFC Apex.