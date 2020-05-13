UFC 249 Fight Motion: Watch Video Highlights In Super Slow-Motion

The UFC returned to pay-per-view last weekend with UFC 249 in Jacksonville, Florida with a championship doubleheader. Justin Gaethje pulled off an impressive upset in the main event with a stunning upset of Tony Ferguson to claim the interim lightweight championship.

In the co-main event of the night, Henry Cejudo successfully defended his bantamweight title before unexpectedly announcing his retirement from mixed martial arts.

The event marked the UFC’s return to action amid the coronavirus pandemic.

To relive the action, the Ultimate Fighting Championship has called on its high-definition, super slow-motion cameras to deliver the promotion’s one-of-a-kind “UFC 249: Fight Motion” highlights. The highlights give you a better idea of just how punishing and damaging the best strikes of the night were.

You can check out the full super slow-motion video highlights from “UFC 249: Fight Motion” below.

If you missed out on Saturday night’s action, we have you covered.

A full look at the results from UFC 249 can be seen below.

UFC 249 Results

Justin Gaethje def. Tony Ferguson via TKO (punches) — Round 5, 3:39

Henry Cejudo def. Dominick Cruz via TKO (knee and punches) – Round 2, 4:58

Francis Ngannou def. Jairzinho Rozenstruik via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 0:20

Calvin Kattar def. Jeremy Stephens via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 2:42

Greg Hardy def. Yorgan De Castro via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Anthony Pettis def. Donald Cerrone via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Aleksei Oleinik def. Fabricio Werdum via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Carla Esparza def. Michelle Waterson via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 30-27)

Vicente Luque def. Niko Price via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) – Round 3, 3:37

Bryce Mitchell def. Charles Rosa via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-24)

Ryan Spann def. Sam Alvey via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)