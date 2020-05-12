UFC 249 Medical Suspensions: Tony Ferguson Out at Least 2 Months

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returned to action over the weekend with UFC 249 in Jacksonville, Florida. When the night was all said and done, it was Justin Gaethje and Henry Cejudo who walked away with UFC belts around their waists.

Following the event, the Florida State Boxing Commission announced its medical suspensions for the event.

Gaethje is facing no medical layoff, while fellow main event participant Tony Ferguson will miss a minimum of two months. Ferguson was on the wrong end of a lopsided loss and could see his suspension extended depending on the full damage assessed by additional tests.

Cejudo and Dominick Cruz received 45-day suspensions.

Sam Alvey, Ryan Spann, Niko Price, Fabricio Werdum, Aleksei Oleinik, Anthony Pettis, Yorgan De Castro, and Calvin Kattar face potential 180-day bans.

A full look at the medical suspensions for UFC 249 can be seen below.

UFC 249 Medical Suspensions

Sam Alvey: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by a physician; 30 days mandatory

Ryan Spann: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by a physician; 30 days mandatory

Charles Rosa: Suspended 30 days

Bryce Mitchell: No suspension

Niko Price: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by a physician; 60 days mandatory

Vicente Luque: Suspended 30 days

Michelle Waterson: Suspended 30 days

Carla Esparza: No suspension

Fabricio Werdum: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by a physician

Aleksei Oleinik: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by a physician

Donald Cerrone: Suspended 30 days

Anthony Pettis: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by a physician; 30 days mandatory

Yorgan De Castro: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by a physician; 30 days mandatory

Greg Hardy: No suspension

Jeremy Stephens: Suspended 60 days

Calvin Kattar: Suspended 180 days or until cleared by a physician; 60 days mandatory

Jairzinho Rozenstruik: Suspended 60 days

Francis Ngannou: No suspension

Dominick Cruz: Suspended 45 days

Henry Cejudo: Suspended 45 days

Tony Ferguson: Total suspension pending results; 60 days mandatory

Justin Gaethje: No suspension