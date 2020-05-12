UFC 249 Fighter Salaries: Tony Ferguson Leads Way With $500k

UFC 249 is in the books and the post-fight information is beginning to roll in. Following the action at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, the Florida State Boxing Commission has released the full list of fighter salaries from the pay-per-view event.

Taking home the largest payday on the card was Tony Ferguson, who earned a flat rate of $500,000 in his loss to interim champion Justin Gaethje. Gaethje, meanwhile, had a $350,000 salary but brought his total for the night to $450,000 after earning $100,000 in bonuses for Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night.

Other fighters to earn six-figure payouts were bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo ($350,000), Anthony Pettis ($310,000), Francis Ngannou ($310,000), Dominick Cruz ($300,000), Donald Cerrone ($200,000), Greg Hardy ($180,000), Vicente Luque ($180,000), Aleksei Oleinik ($160,000), Calvin Kattar ($116,100), Fabricio Werdum ($100,000), and Carla Esparza ($102,000).

The figures released do not include any money from outside sponsors. UFC 249 purses also exclude any locker room bonuses and required Reebok outfitting pay, but do figure in the $50,000 for Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night bonuses.

A full look at the UFC 249 fight salaries can be seen below, via MMAFighting.com.

UFC 249 Fighter Salaries

Tony Ferguson: $550,000 — $500,000 flat fee plus $50,000 for “Fight of the Night.”

Justin Gaethje: $450,000 — $350,000 salary plus $100,000 for “Fight of the Night” and “Performance of the Night

Henry Cejudo: $350,000

Dominick Cruz: $300,000

Francis Ngannou: $310,000 — $260,000 salary plus $50,000 for “Performance of the Night”

Jairzinho Rozenstruick: $80,000

Calvin Kattar: $116,100 — his salary included a fine paid by Jeremy Stephens after he failed to make weight.

Jeremy Stephens: $46,900

Greg Hardy: $180,000

Yorgan De Castro: $12,000

Anthony Pettis: $310,000

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone: $200,000

Aleksei Oleinik: $160,000

Fabricio Werdum: $100,000

Carla Esparza: $102,000

Michelle Waterson: $60,000

Vicente Luque: $180,000

Niko Price: $57,000

Bryce Mitchell: $54,000

Charles Rosa: $24,000

Ryan Spann: $50,000

Sam Alvey: $65,000