Conor McGregor Rips Justin Gaethje, Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor is paying close attention to what’s going on in the UFC‘s lightweight division. Following this past weekend’s UFC 249 pay-per-view event which featured Justin Gaethje winning the interim lightweight title, McGregor took to social media to sound off.

During his Twitter rant, McGregor blasted Gaethje and current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor vowed to take down both fighters on his quest to reclaim gold.

“The fans make the sport! Watching the other night I was against going in without them. But it will be my f*cking pleasure to display the power I possess with zero background noise for them. Its me and Justin next as khabib is the biggest bottle fighter in the game. Guarantee it,” McGregor wrote on Twitter.

“I love Tony. We represented him amazingly at Paradigm sports and were betrayed for a promise of a baseball contract. But frame and preparation here was just embarrassing. His methods and conversation are humorous/enjoyable but he was never the level perceived. Although tough. It is Dustin/Tony next when Tony heals. If he does. Dustin will beat him also if changes are not made. Which they won’t. Dustin, although game, and in the mix, will be fed to the floor again. Couple wins here/there then folded in half. Rinse and repeat – Dustin career.

“Justin, there is no danger in a man that hugs legs, we all know. Try and dance around what the real threat is here all you want. I am going to f*cking butcher you. Your teeth. I’m going to put them on a f*cking necklace. Speak on my skills as a father? You are f*cking dead. Don’t ever say you represent the great nation of the United States of America ever again. No true American would speak so highly of, or allow, a convicted member of a Jihadi terror cell represent them. Never Forget! You are a f*cking blind fool, and I am going to finish the job.

“Khabib you absolute embarrassment. Scurrying, hiding rat as usual. As I have said many times. As has been seen many times. Through the pane of glass it was confirmed what was always known. ‘No comment’ lol. An embarrassment to real fighting.”

McGregor has previously said he hopes to return to the Octagon in June on the highly-touted Fight Island.

Whether he gets his wish remains to be seen, but fans will be waiting.