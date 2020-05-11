UFC 249: Tony Ferguson Suffers Broken Orbital Bone

Tony Ferguson came up short against Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight championship in the main event of UFC 249 on Saturday, May 9. Ferguson was battered throughout the fight before the referee ultimately stepped in to stop the fight.

After the bout, “El Cucuy” was transported to the local hospital.

While undergoing evaluation following the loss, it was revealed that Ferguson suffered a fractured orbital bone during the bout. The news was first reported by Kevin Iole of Yahoo! Sports.

The injury will likely lead to a lengthy medical suspension for the lightweight contender.

We wish Ferguson a speedy and full recovery.

In the co-main event on Saturday night, Henry Cejudo successfully defended his bantamweight title before unexpectedly announcing his retirement.

If you missed out on Saturday night’s action, we have you covered.

A full look at the UFC 249 results can be seen below.

Justin Gaethje def. Tony Ferguson via TKO (punches) — Round 5, 3:39

Henry Cejudo def. Dominick Cruz via TKO (knee and punches) – Round 2, 4:58

Francis Ngannou def. Jairzinho Rozenstruik via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 0:20

Calvin Kattar def. Jeremy Stephens via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 2:42

Greg Hardy def. Yorgan De Castro via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Anthony Pettis def. Donald Cerrone via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Aleksei Oleinik def. Fabricio Werdum via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Carla Esparza def. Michelle Waterson via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 30-27)

Vicente Luque def. Niko Price via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) – Round 3, 3:37

Bryce Mitchell def. Charles Rosa via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-24)

Ryan Spann def. Sam Alvey via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)