MLS Considering Return to Play With All Games in Orlando

Major League Soccer could soon see a return. According to reports, MLS is proposing a return plan that would resume the season in a matter of weeks. The proposal would take all 26 of the league’s teams to the Orlando, Florida area where all games would be played.

According to Steven Goff of the Washington Post, games would be held without fans.

For the players, they would be quarantined at a nearby resort — potentially the ESPN Wide World of Sports facility at Disney — while the games would be held at the Disney sports complex.

Currently, the league is on hold until at least June 8.

Florida has been home to the only live sports action we have seen during the coronavirus pandemic with multiple UFC and WWE events.

