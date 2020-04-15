Disney+ to Drop ‘The Mandalorian’ Docuseries on Star Wars Day

Disney+ is ready to save the day. On Wednesday, April 15, it was announced that the streaming service will be celebrating Star Wars Day — aka May the Fourth — by dropping an eight-part docuseries titled Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian which gives a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the popular series, The Mandalorian, that introduced the world to Baby Yoda.

On the same day, Disney+ will also be releasing The Clone Wars series finale.

“Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how The Mandalorian came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout season one,” creator Jon Favreau said in a statement. “We had a great experience making the show and we’re looking forward to sharing it with you.”

According to the release, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian will give viewers a closer look at “the filmmaking process, the legacy of George Lucas’ Star Wars, how the cast brought the characters to life, the series’ groundbreaking technology, the artistry behind the show’s practical models, effects, and creatures, plus the influences, the iconic score, and connections to Star Wars characters and props from across the galaxy.”

