One of the viral sensations from Star Wars: The Mandalorian has been Baby Yoda. Since the series released on Disney+, there have been plenty of Baby Yoda memes circulating around the internet in large part thanks to the surprise it gave fans.

One of the people who knew about Baby Yoda in advance was director Bryce Dallas Howard.

In a recent interview, Howard revealed the amusing story about her constantly having to remind her children who had visited the set to keep Baby Yoda a secret.

“The thing I was most nervous about was that my kids had been on set quite a bit. So, they had seen Baby and interacted with Baby,” Howard told The Hollywood Reporter. “When we were filming, my kids were 6 and 11; they’re now 7 and 12. When the kids went back to school, every single day I would say, ‘So, what are you not gonna talk about today?’ And they would say, ‘Baby!’ I’d be like, ‘That’s right!’

“Now, for them, it’s very confusing because I’m like, ‘Oh, now, you can talk about Baby,’ and they’re like, ‘Oh, okay.’”

Let’s all be happy that they didn’t ruin the surprise.

