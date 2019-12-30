‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 to Feature Familiar Star Wars Characters

The Mandalorian has been an overwhelming success since its launch on Disney+ on November 12. Each and every week, the new episodes captivated the show’s audience and drove conversation on social media — perhaps nothing was as successful as the viral popularity of Baby Yoda.

With its success, it was no surprise that The Mandalorian — which was the first Star Wars television series created — was renewed for a second season.

The Mandalorian creator and showrunner Jon Favreau has since commented on season 2 of the hit series and confirmed that it will return in the fall of 2020. While little else is known, there is one small tidbit that should excite Star Wars fans.

According to a report from Deadline, fans should expect to see familiar, established characters from Star Wars during season 2 of The Mandalorian.

From the report:

The live-action interstellar bounty hunter series, The Mandalorian, premiered November 12 on Disney+, the same day the streaming service launched. Insiders have hinted that several established characters from the Skywalker saga’s feature films mythology will make appearances during the show’s sophomore season.

The Mandalorian season 1 starred Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Carl Weathers, Omid Abtahi, Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte, Julia Jones, Ming-Na Wen, and others.

We will have to wait and see who joins the cast in season 2.

In the meantime, you can catch up on season 1 of The Mandalorian on Disney+.

‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian’ Trailer & Viewing Details

“Mandalorian, look outside. They’re waiting for you.” Watch the brand new trailer for #TheMandalorian, an original Star Wars series. Start streaming Nov. 12, only on #DisneyPlus.

Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2019

Time: 3:00 AM EST

TV Channel: Disney+

Live Stream: Stream 1

Synopsis: “A lone gunfighter makes his way through the outer reaches of the galaxy, far from the authority of the New Republic.”

Starring: Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog, Giancarlo Esposito, Nick Nolte, and Taika Waititi.