UFC 249 has undergone some last-minute changes as the Ultimate Fighting Championship attempts to push forward with the pay-per-view event. After UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was locked down in Russia and unable to leave the country, the promotion moved in another direction.

The event — which is set to take place at an undisclosed location — will now be headlined by a 155-pound fight between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje.

UFC president Dana White confirmed the news on Monday, April 6.

UFC 249 will continue to move forward with its scheduled date of Saturday, April 18, but an official location has not been announced and there is no word on who will be calling the fights. UFC announcer Joe Rogan previously said he would not be calling the fights due to coronavirus concerns.

While the location is not official, Dana White added that the event will go down “somewhere on EARTH!”

The winner will become the interim lightweight champion.

UFC 249: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje

Date: Saturday, April 18

Location: TBD

Venue: TBD

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+

UFC 249 Fight Card

Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje — for the interim lightweight championship

Uriah Hall vs. Ronaldo Souza

Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas

Ben Rothwell vs. Gian Villante

Calvin Kattar vs. Jeremy Stephens

Ottman Azaitar vs. Khama Worthy

Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. TBA

Makhmud Muradov vs. Karl Roberson

Lyman Good vs. Belal Muhammad

Hunter Azure vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Alexander Hernandez vs. Islam Makhachev

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba

*fight card is subject to change