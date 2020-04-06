While we wait to learn the fate of the 2020-21 NFL regular season, the National Football League has decided to take a look back at the past decade. On Monday, April 6, the league announced its All-Decade Team for the 2010s.

There were eight players who were unanimous selections for the honor, including new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

The other unanimous selections included Washington running back Adrian Peterson, former Browns tackle Joe Thomas, former Ravens guard Marshal Yanda, Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Broncos linebacker Von Miller and Ravens kicker Justin Tucker.

Former Chargers, Saints, and Eagles running back Darren Sproles was honored as both a punt returner and an offensive flex player. Sproles is currently a personnel consultant for the Philadelphia Eagles and is the all-time leading rusher at Kansas State University.

Looking for the full list of players on the 2010s All-Decade team?

A full list can be seen below.

2010s All-Decade Team: Full List of Players

Offense

Quarterback: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers.

Running back: Frank Gore, Marshawn Lynch, LeSean McCoy, Adrian Peterson.

Wide receiver: Antonio Brown, Larry Fitzgerald, Calvin Johnson, Julio Jones.

Flex: Darren Sproles.

Tight end: Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce.

Offensive tackle: Jason Peters, Tyron Smith, Joe Staley, Joe Thomas.

Offensive guard: Jahri Evans, Logan Mankins, Zack Martin, Marshal Yanda.

Center: Alex Mack, Maurkice Pouncey.

Defense

Defensive end: Calais Campbell, Cameron Jordan, Julius Peppers, J.J. Watt.

Defensive tackle: Geno Atkins, Fletcher Cox, Aaron Donald, Ndamukong Suh.

Linebacker: Chandler Jones, Luke Kuechly, Khalil Mack, Von Miller, Bobby Wagner, Patrick Willis.

Cornerback: Patrick Peterson, Darrelle Revis, Richard Sherman.

Safety: Eric Berry, Earl Thomas, Eric Weddle.

Defensive back: Chris Harris, Tyrann Mathieu.

Specialists

Punter: Johnny Hecker, Shane Lechler.

Kicker: Stephen Gostkowski, Justin Tucker.

Punt returner: Tyreek Hill, Darren Sproles.

Kick returner: Devin Hester, Cordarrelle Patterson.

Coach: Bill Belichick, Pete Carroll