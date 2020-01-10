WATCH: Belal Muhammad Shares Hilarious Tony Ferguson Training Parody

Tony Ferguson is a unique character. The UFC lightweight contender is known for his bizarre antics and unorthodox training methods outside of the cage, and fellow UFC fighter Belal Muhammad recently reminded us of how entertaining Ferguson can be.

In a video shared on social media, Muhammad shares a training montage of “Tony Ferguson techniques.”

The parody includes some hilarious tire flip, elbows during the bench press, break dancing, striking a squat machine, and even Ferguson’s trademark “McNuggets” jab that he often throws at former two-division champion Conor McGregor.

You can check out the video below.

Well played, Belal. Well played.

You can also check out the video in full below if you don’t feel like scrolling through Instagram.

Exclusive LEAKED clip of Tony Ferguson training camp pic.twitter.com/TDvmcBBbQL — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 10, 2020

Up next for Ferguson is a title shot against current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov on Saturday, April 18. The event is set to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York live on pay-per-view. The event will also feature a middleweight bout between Uriah Hall and Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza. The bout between Ferguson and Nurmagomedov is the fifth attempt to make the bout after it fell through other times due to injuries and illnesses.

Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson was previously scheduled for The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Faber Finale, UFC on FOX: Teixeira vs. Evans, UFC 209, and UFC 223.