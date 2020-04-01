UFC 249: Khabib Nurmagomedov Confirms He’s Out of Title Fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov is out of UFC 249. The UFC lightweight champion has confirmed that he will not be fighting next month at a scheduled pay-per-view due to being on lockdown in his native Dagestan due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The undefeated titleholder confirmed the news on Instagram.

“Staying home in quarantine and reading the reaction of people to the situation around my fight, it turns out that the whole world should be in quarantine,” Nurmagomedov wrote.

“Governments of all countries, famous people around the world urge people to follow all safety requirements in order to limit the spread of the disease, to save people, and (I am) the only one relieved of all obligations and must demonstrate free will and train flying around the world, for the sake of fight? I understand everything, and I’m definitely upset more than you to cancel the fight, probably like all others, I had many plans after the fight, but I can’t control it all.”

UFC president Dana White has insisted that the event will go on, and reports suggest the UFC is looking for a replacement for Nurmagomedov.

What officially happens with the event remains to be seen.

Below is the latest on UFC 249.

